'Ten Commandments' Film Hits 70th Anniversary - Here's Where You Can Watch It

Special 70th-anniversary 4K restoration screenings of the 1956 classic "The Ten Commandments" are appearing in select theaters around the country for the Passover/Easter season.

The movie stars Charlton Heston as Moses and Yul Brynner as Pharaoh, telling the story of how God delivered the people of Israel from captivity in Egypt. The lengthy 3-hour and 39-minute movie remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, the film grossed more than $65 million at the U.S. box office in 1956, which is equal to nearly $1 billion today.

This year, theatrical screenings don't appear to be as widespread as they were for the 60th anniversary, but theaters such as Golden Ticket Cinemas and Revue Cinema will be airing the classic biblical epic.

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Golden Ticket Cinemas reports: "Celebrate 70 years of cinematic greatness with Retro Rewind as this epic returns to the big screen March 31 – April 2. Experience the sweeping scale, unforgettable moments, and timeless storytelling the way it was meant to be seen – in a theater."

A 4K version of the 1956 classic was released by Paramount Home Entertainment in March 2021 for the film's 65th anniversary.

The Ten Commandments will be available to watch on TV on ABC on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET.

It's also available to rent on streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango, and Google Play.

LITTLE-KNOWN FACTS from Parade.com: