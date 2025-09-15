'This Is a Targeted Arrest': South Korean Pastor Hasn't Been Seen Since Entering Police Station

SEOUL – "If I am imprisoned, it will prove that Korea is no longer free." Reverend Hyun-bo Son made that statement just before entering the police station for a pre-trial hearing on September 8th. He hasn't been seen since.

Charges against Pastor Son include violating election laws—specifically, for interviewing a candidate on issues the government interpreted as illegal campaigning. Authorities cited "risk of flight and destroying evidence" as the reasons for his detention.

Chance Son says the family only learned of his father's arrest through the press. Since then, they have not been allowed to speak to Pastor Son, which they say violates his rights.

He said, "To a senior pastor who has served the same church for over 30 years, faithfully ministering to his congregation and the community, the court's claim of flight risk makes no sense. I believe this is clearly political retaliation and religious oppression targeting Korean churches."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest alerts from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Pastor Son first drew government scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic, when his church defied restrictions limiting gatherings to just five people. The church was fined and, at one time, shut down.

Last year, Pastor Son organized a rally, mobilizing two million people onsite and online, to oppose the proposed Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Law—which critics say would criminalize preaching against homosexuality and restrict religious speech.

Political analyst, Dr. Daniel Cho, said, "I think this is a targeted arrest. The government is trying to send a message against the nation against all Christians in Korea to be quiet and to comply with the government's aggression against conservatives in Korea."

With 150 years of Christian history in Korea, Pastor Son's arrest is seen by many as a wake-up call, not just to defend religious freedom but to remind the Church of its role to protect democracy.

Pastor Son's legal counsel, Dong Sub Sim, believes the Korean church bears responsibility. "I believe this is a form of divine discipline. Our spiritual ancestors endured great trials for the faith, but we have taken that legacy for granted. Let's pray that the Church regains its faith and influence," Attorney Sim said.

Church historian Prof. Myung Soo Park shared that South Korea's economic success has historically paralleled the vitality of its church, but he now warns that such religious freedom is gradually diminishing.

"Just recently, prayer and Christian activities in Christian schools are being suppressed to avoid discrimination against their non-Christian students," Park said.

"The government has put restrictions in sharing our Christian beliefs in public. Books about homosexuality are used in some schools even if the anti-discrimination law has not been passed. We are on a crossroads of upholding Christian values or giving them up to follow progressive secular values that the current government is promoting," Park said.

He believes that a united voice from both American and Korean evangelical communities can create a stronger, more impactful call for Pastor Son's release and broader religious freedom.



According to Pastor Son's legal team, the charges against him are minor and could be dropped although legal delays could detain him for six months to a year or longer. In the meantime, rallies demanding his release while defending religious freedom and democracy are currently taking place and are expected to continue in the coming days.

BELOW: WATCH Our CBN News Report on Pastor Son from Seoul



