Researchers Discover 'Breakthrough' Manuscripts by Apostle Paul

Researchers backed by the University of Glasgow have discovered dozens of previously lost pages from one of the earliest manuscripts of New Testament writings by the Apostle Paul.

The unearthed documents — 42 pages in all — shed new light on how early Christians may have studied Scripture. The writings are part of Codex H, a sixth-century Greek manuscript containing Paul’s letters, according to an announcement from the university’s research team.

Researchers uncover a major breakthrough in New Testament studies after recovering dozens of long-lost pages from allegedly one of the earliest known manuscript collections of the Apostle Paul’s letters. pic.twitter.com/Af8yYRgGB6 — Hope TV Kenya (@HopeTV_KE) April 29, 2026

“The breakthrough came from an important starting point,” explained lead professor Garrick Allen. “We knew that, at one point, the manuscript was re-inked. The chemicals in the new ink caused ‘offset’ damage to facing pages, essentially creating a mirror image of the text on the opposite leaf — sometimes leaving traces several pages deep, barely visible to the naked eye but very clear with latest imaging techniques.”

The manuscript, known as GA 015, was taken apart in the 13th century at a monastery on Mount Athos. A common practice at the time, the parchment pages were repurposed as binding for other books and, as a result, pieces of the manuscript ended up scattered throughout libraries across Europe, many believing they were lost forever.

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One of the most stunning findings in the uncovered texts were some of the earliest-recorded chapter lists, which differ significantly from the way believers divide the Bible today.

“Given that Codex H is such an important witness to our understanding of Christian Scripture,” Allen said, “to have discovered any new evidence — let alone this quantity — of what it originally looked like is nothing short of monumental.”

Multispectral imaging made reading the 1,500-year-old document possible, giving researchers the ability to identify traces of ink that, without the technology, would be virtually impossible to see with the naked eye, according to Artnet.

“In partnership with the Early Manuscripts Electronic Library (EMEL), researchers used multispectral imaging to process images of the extant pages, in order to recover ‘ghost’ text that no longer physically exists, effectively retrieving multiple pages of information from every single physical page,” wrote the researchers. “To ensure historical accuracy, the team also collaborated with experts in Paris to perform radiocarbon dating, confirming the parchment’s 6th-century origin.”

While the contents of the just-discovered writings were already known, this unearthed version revealed an organizational style that is unlike its modern counterparts.

The manuscript of Paul’s writing features the earliest known use of the Euthalian apparatus, a format of annotating and categorizing allowing readers to find their place in texts before the advent of page numbers, tables of contents, and indexes.

Only fragments of Codex H are salvageable today, but scholars believe the manuscript may have at one point contained hundreds of pages. While many critics over time condemned the repurposing of the parchment for other books, it is likely that the recycling practice preserved the fragments that exist today.

“Codex H is such an important witness to our understanding of Christian Scripture,” said Allen. “To have discovered any new evidence, let alone this quantity, of what it originally looked like is nothing short of monumental.”

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