PRAY: Jordan Peterson Battling Severe Neurological Condition

Dr. Jordan Peterson is battling a serious neurological condition as well as symptoms of akathisia, according to a new update from his daughter, Mikhaila Fuller.

“Every day for the last year has been hell,” Fuller said in a video. “I’ve cried every single day.”

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She said it has been six years since her famous father had taken any psychiatric medications, but noted mold flared his symptoms, which led to sepsis. Fuller explained she believes the death of both of Peterson’s parents and the sale of his house contributed to worsening health issues.

This new update comes after Peterson initially seemed to be recovering in December.

“Last summer, his symptoms started after a flare up, likely induced by mold (CIRS) and stress,” she said. “It was complicated by pneumonia and associated sepsis a month later. It’s been horrible.”

We figured out that dad has a psych med induced neurological injury, and has been suffering from akathisia. It’s been 6 years since any psych medications. Last summer his symptoms started, after a flare up likely induced by mold (CIRS) and stress. It was complicated by pneumonia… pic.twitter.com/wPjAz4XsLT — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaFuller) April 18, 2026

Fuller, who is 25 weeks pregnant, described her dad’s akathisia as very severe and “far more common than people know” for people who have brain injuries from benzodiazepines, adding it is often misdiagnosed. The condition causes restlessness, mental distress, and an inability to sit still.

She said it is “the worst thing I’ve ever seen anyone go through,” calling it “catastrophic.”

Fuller, a Daily Wire host, said she won’t be posting any more updates about her father until Peterson’s situation improves.

“I don’t plan on making another update about my dad; it stresses my family out, and myself, and there’s nothing more to say about it until things get better,” she said, noting she will be speaking out frequently about “psych med injury awareness.”

Fuller, who became a Christian in 2024, said in the video prayers for her father are “still appreciated.”

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