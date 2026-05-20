US Charges Former Cuban Leader Raúl Castro with Murder for 1996 Aircraft Shootdown

In Miami, Cuban Americans took to the streets chanting "Liberta! Liberta!" or "freedom" after the U.S. government charged former Cuban President Raúl Castro with murder.

"Today the Cuban people are finally getting their justice; they are going to bring him over and try him as the murderer he is," said a resident of Miami.

A Florida grand jury indicted Raúl Castro, the brother of longtime dictator Fidel Castro, and five others for their alleged role in the 1996 shootdown of two planes carrying humanitarian aid.

Four people died, including three Americans. Castro, now 94, was Cuba's defense minister at the time.

"For the first time in nearly 70 years, senior leadership of the Cuban regime has been charged in this country, in the United States of America, for acts of violence resulting in the deaths of American citizens," said Todd Blanche, acting U.S. Attorney General.

President Trump has threatened military action against Cuba after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, a longtime ally of Havana.

"We have Cuba on our mind. Very important. It's been a lot of problem for a lot of years, and this was a big — I think it was a very big moment," Trump said late Wednesday.

The USS Nimitz strike group is now off Cuba's coast, raising questions about whether U.S. troops could go in and take him by force.

"The message is for the Castro family, understand this well, that your days are over," said Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Florida).

Cuba's leaders are said to be preparing for a military confrontation. Axios reports they've obtained more than 300 military drones and discussed possible attacks on Guantanamo Bay, military vessels, and targets in Key West.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Cubans to reject communist rule and embrace a new relationship with the United States.

"President Trump is offering a new path between the U.S. and a new Cuba," Rubio said during a speech he delivered in Spanish. "A new Cuba where you can complain about a failing system, without fear of going to jail or being forced to leave your island. And a new Cuba where you have a real opportunity to choose who governs your country and vote to replace them if they're not doing a good job."

The developments come days after CIA Director John Ratcliffe reportedly met with Raúl Castro's grandson in Havana, saying the U.S. was open to talks if Cuba makes major changes.

"We all want change in Cuba. We want freedom for Cuba, but what we don't want is a negotiated freedom that leaves much of the brutal regime intact," said Jorge Malagon-Marquez, a professor at Miami Dade College.

Meanwhile, a new report from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom criticizes Cuba for decades-long violations of religious liberty. Experts say a regime change would be monumental.

"Oh, it's freedom," Sam Brownback, former Ambassador for International Religious Freedom, told CBN News. "They would be able to go back to practicing their faith that they've had. This is a very faithful people and faith-oriented people; they haven't been able to practice that. They could pursue their faith again."