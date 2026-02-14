Seahawks GM Throws Surprise Jesus Figurines Into Crowd at Super Bowl Parade

On the heels of a Super Bowl victory, the general manager for the Seattle Seahawks is sharing his faith in an unconventional way.

During his team’s hometown parade on Wednesday, John Schneider threw miniature Jesus figurines to fans gathered on 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle, along the parade route for the NFL victors.

He tossed the figurines — each emblazoned with the simple message “Jesus loves you” — dozens at a time.

Schneider, a Catholic, is at home with the Seahawks, a team full of men of faith, as CBN News previously reported. Dozens of players attend weekly Bible studies in the team’s Seattle locker room.

“They bring the same seriousness they have on the field to how they live their lives according to God’s Word,” said Scott Lindsey, media relations director for Logos, after he led one of the studies.

It means a lot, he told CBN News, for people like Schneider, Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to speak openly about their Christian convictions.

“You think about how popular and well-known quarterbacks are and to see young people, you know, their idol, if you will, their sports person, talking about their love of Jesus — that is so encouraging to young people to be that bold,” he said. “Every time there’s a mic in their mouth, it’s just awesome to see them giving glory to God.”

As for Schneider, he has long incorporated his faith into his work.

According to KCCR Radio, the Seattle general manager often hands out Jesus figurines before games. He also keeps a small statue of Jesus on his desk in his office. A gift from his mom, the statue is inscribed with a message: “With God, anything is possible.”

It also came with a note, a reference to Matthew 10:27, “What I tell you now in the darkness, shout abroad when daybreak comes. What I whisper in your ear, shout from the housetops for all to hear” (NLT).

After Sunday’s Super Bowl, both the Seahawks MVP and coach gave credit to God.

Running back Kenneth Walker III said at the end of the game, “First and foremost, I want to thank God for this blessing to be here.”

And during the trophy ceremony, coach Mike Macdonald said, “I believe God called me to be a coach and I listened to Him and I thank Him. We are incredibly blessed to be Seahawks, to be 12s. And now, we’re world champions.”