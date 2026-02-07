Go Behind the Scenes of the Seahawks Locker Room Bible Studies

“It was awesome to see 300-pound linemen excited about Scripture.”

As a lifelong New England Patriots fan, Scott Lindsey, media relations director for Logos, recently found himself in unexpected territory: the Seattle Seahawks’ locker room.

It was there he helped lead the team’s weekly Bible study alongside chaplain Jonathan Rainey.

As the Seahawks and Patriots prepare to square off on Super Bowl Sunday, Lindsey told CBN News he was “really struck” by “how serious [the Seattle players] were about studying Scripture.”

“They bring the same seriousness they have on the field to how they live their lives according to God’s Word,” he said.

In November, Lindsey joined Rainey’s pre-practice Bible study, which regularly draws as many as 50 players throughout the season, to help the athletes — including wide receiver Jake Bobo and quarterback Drew Lock — understand Scripture on a deeper level.

The collaboration between Rainey and Lindsey came amid Logos launching a new artificial intelligence tool to help users explore theology, study doctrine, and ask in-depth questions about Bible passages.

Aware of just how ubiquitous AI has become, Lindsey cautioned against the dangers of using most artificial intelligence platforms for a number of reasons, including the propensity for such tools to hallucinate. Hallucination is a phenomenon in which generative tools — like large language models — confidently produce inaccurate or fully fabricated content, either by pulling from false information on the internet or refusing to acknowledge a lack of information on a query.

“The hallucination problem is actually getting worse,” explained Lindsey. “I checked last week and statistically, anywhere from about 35% to 90% of … the answer … coming to you from AI is made up, which is dangerous.”

That phenomenon is especially dangerous, he noted, when it comes to studying Scripture. Logos’ artificial intelligence tool, on the other hand, is based only on the Bible and vetted theological and scholarly work.

“We haven’t connected our AI to the internet,” the Logos executive said. “It’s locked down to the Bible and trusted scholarship. I call it AI with guardrails.”

“We want people to know, ‘This is what God’s Word says,’ not just what an algorithm thinks they want to hear,” he added.

Lindsey said he was encouraged by the conversations he had with the Seattle players when he shared the new Logos technology with them. Many of the athletes, he recalled, asked questions ranging from the Nephilim referenced in the book of Genesis to what the Bible teaches about raising children.

What he saw in the Seattle locker room seems to be fairly widespread in the sports world.

Several high-profile NFL stars, like Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, and the Patriots’ Drake Maye, are professing Christians who frequently speak out about their faith in God.

“You think about how popular and well-known quarterbacks are and to see young people, you know, their idol, if you will, their sports person, talking about their love of Jesus — that is so encouraging to young people to be that bold,” said Lindsey.

He later added, “Every time there’s a mic in their mouth, it’s just awesome to see them giving glory to God.”

All of this comes as Bible reading is spiking across the U.S., according to data from Barna, especially among Millennials and Gen Zers. However, research also shows a shrinking number of Americans strongly affirm the authority of Scripture.

Much of that discrepancy, Lindsey said, is tied to biblical literacy.

While more people are reading the Bible, they aren’t truly studying its tenets — and that’s key. The “fear” Lindsey pinpointed is that people are reading Scripture, struggling to understand it, and going to poor sources — like Google and ChatGPT — for answers.

“That’s a dangerous place to be asking theological questions,” he said, urging people to go to trusted people or use tools like Logos. “God is truth. He is not afraid of any question anybody has. The problem is they go somewhere else for the answer. … And then many get shipwrecked, they get led down a road of just nonsense.”

He added, “I’ve been walking with Jesus for 30 years. I still have tons of questions, you know. But that’s the great thing about the Bible, right? You’re never going to outgrow Jesus.”

You can check out our full conversation with Lindsey in the video above. And, if you’d like an exclusive 60-day free trial of Logos, click here: logos.com/cbn.