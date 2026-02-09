Seahawks MVP and Coach Give Thanks to God After Super Bowl Victory

Seattle is celebrating today after the Seahawks won their second Super Bowl ever last night, defeating the New England Patriots 29-13.

The team's "dark side" defense dominated Patriots QB Drake Maye, sacking him six times and holding the New England offense scoreless through three quarters.

Seattle kicker Jason Myers set a Super Bowl record, making 5 field goals to keep his team in the lead.

And the game's MVP, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, ran the ball for 135 yards. He became the first running back to win a Super Bowl MVP award in 28 years. After the game, Walker honored the Lord, saying, "First and foremost, I want to thank God for this blessing to be here..."

And during the trophy ceremony, Seattle Coach Mike Macdonald gave the credit to God, saying, "I believe God called me to be a coach and I listened to Him and I thank Him. We are incredibly blessed to be Seahawks, to be 12s. And now, we're world champions."

Many members of the Seahawks team were focused on faith throughout the season, holding a Bible study in the locker room.

Before the game, Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp glorified God just like he did when he helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory as MVP in 2022.

"My journey to be here has had a lot of ups and downs," Kupp said, pointing to his struggles of feeling alone and battling lies. "The joy that I felt playing this game, just because it felt like I was made to do it, and being able to glorify God through that... that is going to make it all worth it."

He says his faith sustained him "through all the highs and all the lows."

Alongside the faith story in the game, there was also a major controversy over the NFL's choice of Bad Bunny for the halftime show. In response, TPUSA put on its own patriotic, alternative show that drew more than 20 million viewers on YouTube and Rumble alone.

