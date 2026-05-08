New Gov't Website Reveals UFO Files, but Pentagon Has Found No Evidence of Alien Life

The U.S. government has unveiled a new website that reveals Pentagon documents on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), or what have also been termed Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO).

The first release of documents on Friday includes 162 files, such as old State Department cables, FBI documents, and NASA transcripts of crewed flights into space.

One document details an FBI interview with a drone pilot who reported seeing an object with a bright light. Another file is a NASA photograph from the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, showing three dots in a triangular formation.

The Pentagon says the public can draw its own conclusions, stating that President Trump's only goal is to provide "maximum transparency.”

The President had posted to Truth Social, "Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

The Pentagon has been working on declassifying documents related to UFOs for years, and Congress created an office in 2022 to declassify material. Its first report in 2024 revealed hundreds of UAP incidents but found no evidence that the U.S. government had ever confirmed a sighting of alien technology.

Experts have urged caution around the release of the new files, warning that UAP videos are often misinterpreted and mischaracterized by those unfamiliar with advanced military technology.

The Pentagon’s 2024 report rebutted claims that the U.S. government has recovered alien technology or confirmed evidence of alien life.

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In the build-up to the release of these documents, a group of pastors and podcasters met to discuss what all the reports might indicate, with some stating that UAP and UFO reports might actually be evidence of spiritual or demonic entities revealing themselves more visibly in our world.

There have been confusing reports about whether the government called those pastors together for a meeting, but as CBN News has learned, the confusion appears to have been based on misconceptions.

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