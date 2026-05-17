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Rev. James Robison

Life Outreach International's James Robison Passes on to His Heavenly Home

Benjamin Gill
05-17-2026

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Rev. James Robison, the founder of Life Outreach International, has passed on to his heavenly home. He was 82.

He and his wife, Betty, had co-hosted the nationally syndicated Christian television program LIFE TODAY, also known as Life Today with James Robison.

His ministry released the following statement:

   "It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Rev. James Robison, the beloved founder of Life Outreach International.

   James devoted his life to sharing the Gospel and bringing hope, help, and healing to those in need around the world. Together, James and Betty stewarded a ministry that has touched countless lives and will continue impacting generations to come.

   Though we grieve this tremendous loss, we also celebrate a life faithfully lived in service to God and others. In the months and years ahead, we will faithfully carry on the mission James cared about so deeply — bringing food to the hungry, water to the thirsty, and mostly, the hope of Christ to a hurting world.

   The mission James gave his life to will continue with the same heart, compassion, and commitment that partners like you have faithfully helped make possible.

   In the coming days, we will share additional updates as we move forward together. For now, we ask you to join us in praying for Betty, the Robison family, and the entire Life Outreach ministry family around the world.

   “Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:21

   LIFE Outreach International
   Board of Directors and Ministry Family

DEVELOPING.... Details to follow on Monday

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About The Author

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Benjamin
Gill

Benjamin Gill is a writer and editor who manages CBNNews.com and the CBN News app while also curating social media material. He has been on staff with CBN News as an internet and broadcast producer since 2000, with stints producing for CBN Newswatch and The 700 Club. He is a graduate of Queens College in New York City, where he also interned as a reporter at Newsday and worked as an editor in the publishing industry. Benjamin has served as a worship leader and elder at his local church and has a passion for reporting the evidence of God in our world while pointing people to Jesus Christ. Here