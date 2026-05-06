'Jewish People in America Are Afraid': Faith Leaders Rally on Capitol Hill Amid Antisemitism Spike

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A major pro-Israel push is underway on Capitol Hill this week, as hundreds of faith leaders and supporters gather for what's known as Israel Advocacy Day.

The event comes at a time of growing concern over antisemitism in the United States—an issue participants say is becoming more urgent by the day.

Roughly 300 pastors and rabbis are in Washington, meeting with lawmakers and advocating for stronger support for Israel, while also addressing what they describe as a troubling rise in anti-Israel sentiment at home.

"We're there just talking and sharing basic American concerns," Bishop Robert Stearns, an evangelical leader and longtime advocate for Israel, told CBN News.

Stearns says the focus goes beyond foreign policy, pointing instead to what Jewish communities are experiencing in the U.S.

"We're talking about the fact that American citizens should not be afraid—and right now Jewish people in America are afraid," he said. "They're being attacked. It's not something that might happen—it's something that is regularly happening."

Recent data underscores those concerns. According to the Anti-Defamation League, there were more than 9,000 antisemitic incidents reported in the U.S. last year—the highest number ever recorded.

For the first time, a majority of those incidents were linked to anti-Israel rhetoric or activity.

Meanwhile, surveys from the American Jewish Committee show more than 9 in 10 American Jews believe antisemitism is a serious problem, with many saying they've changed how they live out of fear.

One key question: when does criticism of Israel cross the line into antisemitism?

Stearns says there's a clear distinction.

"Criticizing policies or political leaders is of course completely legitimate," he explained. "Where we cross the line into antisemitism is where we begin to delegitimize the state of Israel—this question of whether Israel even has the right to exist."

He outlined three warning signs:

Delegitimizing Israel's right to exist

Holding Israel to a double standard

Demonizing the nation

Stearns also pointed to what he describes as a growing divide within Christian communities, particularly around a belief known as "replacement theology"—the idea that the Church has replaced Israel in God's covenant.

"When you step into replacement theology, I don't think you're attacking the Jews—I think you are attacking the character of God," he said. "Do you serve a God who keeps His promises?"

Beyond discussion, advocates are pushing for concrete action from lawmakers. Their priorities include strengthening the U.S.-Israel alliance, increasing security funding for Jewish institutions, and taking a more aggressive stance against antisemitism.

"We're urging our government to protect American citizens," Stearns said. "We're urging our government to protect houses of worship—all houses of worship."

He noted that his own church now requires armed security at every service—a sign, he says, of the times.

"This should not be so, but this is where culture is bringing us," he added.

For those gathered in Washington, the message is clear: support for Israel and confronting antisemitism must go hand in hand.



Antisemitic graffiti mars the outside of the Goodman Acker law offices, June 3, 2024, in Southfield, MI, targeted for ties to University of Michigan regent and attorney Jordan Acker. (AP Photo/Corey Williams)