'It's Not God's Will that Any Should Perish': Make Heaven Crowded Tour Spreads Good News

Regent University in Virginia Beach hosted Turning Point USA Faith's "Make Heaven Crowded" Tour 2026 on Monday. The event continues the mission of the late Turning Point USA's founder, Charlie Kirk, who had a passion for young people to serve God and country.

Lucas Miles, President of TPUSA Faith, encouraged the crowd to boldly share the gospel.

"And here's what the Bible tells us," he said. "Paul writes to Timothy that it's not God's will that any should perish but that all should come to a knowledge of the truth."

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It's a message many young people such as Regent University student Allie Munro eagerly received.

"People have become more interested in hearing about the gospel and hearing about Christianity," she said.

25-year-old Eric Faulkner made a similar comment.

"Everyone out there is hungry for truth," he said. "They just want to know something. They're tired of feeling the void. They want hope. They want something to hold on to."

Christian apologist Frank Turek spoke of the certainty of Christ's resurrection based on the testimony of his martyred disciples.

"These people were in a position to know Jesus had risen from the dead," he said, "They saw him. They touched him. They ate with him. They verified with their own senses that Jesus had risen from the dead. Some people will die for a lie they think is the truth. No one will die for a lie they know is a lie."

Paula Nico, an attendee, said Turek's message resonated with her.

"Actually I've been following Dr. Frank Turek for years," she said. "The first time I read a book he wrote, 'I Don't Have Enough Faith to Be an Atheist' it was amazing to me. Amazing."

CBN's Billy Hallowell interviewed musical artist Holy Gabbana about his conversion to Christ.

"When I look at myself now, I feel like me. I feel normal," he said. "But then when I go back and look at my old self, I'm like, 'Who is that guy?' Like completely different. But that's what happens when you actually surrender your life to Christ. Because he says he makes all things new."

Another message delivered to the crowd involved urging Christians to bring their faith and Biblical values to the ballot box.

"Human beings cannot figure out right and wrong for ourselves," said Christian speaker Millicent Sedra. "We actually need a standard beyond ourselves. There has to be an authority outside of us, beyond us, saying right and wrong."

Regent University student Marcail Makinson agreed.

"There's a lot of separation between church and politics right now and the church doesn't want to talk about what's happening in politics," she said. "But politics is based on religion because it comes from morality and morality is based on religion."

The Regent University event was one of more than 30 stops along the Make Heaven Crowded Tour 2026 that began in January in Los Angeles and runs through the end of the year. The next event is in Dallas, Texas, on April 29th.

Learn more about TPUSA Faith's "Make Heaven Crowded" Tour