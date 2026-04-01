Expert: The Trump Doctrine Aims to Undermine 'China's Project to Destroy America'

WASHINGTON - The war with Iran is having a worldwide impact that's being felt all the way to China. That's because China imports most of its oil from Tehran. But there is debate over what impact the war is having beyond oil. One expert sees the Trump Doctrine undermining China's plan for world domination.

As the U.S. military bombards Iranian targets, the world watches and waits to see how it will all end. China, the top adversary of the United States, has a lot riding on the outcome.

China expert Gordon Chang, author of Plan Red: China's Project to Destroy America, says while oil gets most of the attention, he believes the broader implications are much larger. Chang sees a more sinister force between the two countries because China helped Iran build key parts of its nuclear program by working through Pakistan's "father of the nuclear bomb."

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Chang said, "For instance, Iran obtained its centrifuges through the A.Q. Khan black-market network in Pakistan. But A.Q. Khan was really a pawn for China, because he was selling Chinese technology—and Beijing knew what he was doing. So you can say that Iran's nuclear program is essentially China's program transplanted to the Gulf region."

"Iran also has many Chinese weapons. Inside Iranian systems, you find Chinese components, especially microchips, either made in China or shipped to Iran through Chinese intermediaries," he further explained.



The Trump administration says Iran's refusal to stop its nuclear ambitions by enriching uranium and building more ballistic missiles led to the current conflict. Chang says that defiance is due to Iran's alliance with China to keep conflict alive against the U.S. and Israel, using proxies throughout the Middle East.



"China is trying to convince the world it is a responsible partner on nonproliferation. In reality, China has been the world's leading proliferator of nuclear weapons technology, much of it to Iran. And it wasn't just centrifuges. It was also Chinese warhead designs. This is a comprehensive program by the Chinese regime to use the spread of that technology to advance its own goals."



According to Chang, China seeks to replace the United States and dominate both economically and militarily as the world's top superpower.

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"The President will soon visit Xi Jinping in China. What will these two leaders need to discuss regarding China's appetite for disrupting its neighbors—including Taiwan—and its growing threat to the United States?"



"I think President Trump needs to say, in no uncertain terms, to the Chinese leader that the United States will defend Taiwan, and we will defend ourselves, our friends, and our allies," Chang said.

"Xi Jinping is very arrogant. Until the end of last year, he believed he could push President Trump around. That changed on January 3, when Trump removed Maduro and his wife from Caracas, and then with the attack on Iran. But we are still dealing with a very arrogant Chinese leadership right now."



President Trump had planned to meet with President Xi in March. Due to the military conflict with Iran, he rescheduled his visit to May.