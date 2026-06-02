'The Chosen' Star Jonathan Roumie Prepares for Final Moments Playing Jesus

“The Chosen” star Jonathan Roumie is reflecting on the “bittersweet” conclusion to his years-long journey portraying Jesus Christ on the hit show.

“It’s extremely bittersweet,” Roumie told CBN News Sunday on the red carpet at the KLOVE Fan Awards. “It’s been 8 years of my life in this role and deepening my relationship with my faith in Christ, so it’s going to be sad to see it go.”

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Despite these emotions, the actor expressed his gratitude for the preparedness God has placed in his mind and heart as he looks to the future.

“But the Lord has used it to prepare me for the next phase of my career, whatever that may look like,” Roumie said.

He also reflected on the stunning nature of his rise to fame, expressing gratitude for his ability to star in and sustain a series like “The Chosen.”

“It’s a miracle that I’m here — that I’m standing here,” Roumie said. “Words don’t describe … the odds of me making it through are astronomical. It’s like making it to the Olympics.”

He continued, “There’s so few people who get the opportunity to do this, and the fact that the Lord allowed me an opportunity to break through, and be seen, and provided me with the talent to sustain the series — it just blows my mind. I’m grateful every day.”

Roumie recently took to his Instagram to share personal details about the ways in which “The Chosen” changed his life trajectory.

“Eight years ago today, God changed the course of my life,” he wrote in a post. “The road ahead seemed impassible and impossible but He had other plans. And I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Roumie asked for prayer as he embarks on the final journey with “The Chosen.”

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