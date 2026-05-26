Can a Notorious Serial Killer Go to Heaven? He Says 'Yes'

CBN News
05-26-2026

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Can a serial killer who committed heinous crimes go to Heaven? That question was raised again recently when the notorious Son of Sam, David Berkowitz, who committed a series of murders in New York City in 1977, recently waived an appeal for parole, saying his home is in Heaven.

CBN News covered the controversy with Billy Hallowell and Tre' Goins-Phillips on Newsmakers last week, which you can listen to here.

For more on the subject, CBN CEO Gordon Robertson interviewed pastor and author David Capparelli, who spent more than 100 hours with David Berkowitz which was distilled into a book called Monster Mirror. You can see the story and interview below.

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CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines