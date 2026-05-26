Can a Notorious Serial Killer Go to Heaven? He Says 'Yes'

Can a serial killer who committed heinous crimes go to Heaven? That question was raised again recently when the notorious Son of Sam, David Berkowitz, who committed a series of murders in New York City in 1977, recently waived an appeal for parole, saying his home is in Heaven.

CBN News covered the controversy with Billy Hallowell and Tre' Goins-Phillips on Newsmakers last week, which you can listen to here.

For more on the subject, CBN CEO Gordon Robertson interviewed pastor and author David Capparelli, who spent more than 100 hours with David Berkowitz which was distilled into a book called Monster Mirror. You can see the story and interview below.