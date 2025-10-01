1,100+ Decisions for Christ at 'Life Surge' in Colorado Springs, Heads to DC Area Next

A major faith-fueled event is coming to the Washington, D.C., area this weekend to "inspire, train and equip" believers to influence the marketplace for God's Kingdom. Anticipation is high after recent Life Surge events saw thousands of people commit their lives to Christ from Grand Rapids to Colorado Springs.

As CBN News has reported, Life Surge gathers thousands of people from around the country to give them practical tools to live out their eternal purpose in their daily lives and careers.

This weekend, many people will gather at City of Praise Church in Landover, Maryland, on October 4th to learn how to impact their families, communities, and workplaces.

"It's so important that we understand that God's given every one of us gifts and talents and abilities that He wants to anoint for His glory. And one of the greatest mission fields that we have is in the marketplace," Life Surge President Shawn Marcell told CBN's Faith Nation.

"God's not just calling people to the pulpit, He is calling them to the marketplace," he added.

The most recent Life Surge event in Colorado Springs, CO included a lineup of leaders like motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson, and former pro-athlete Tim Tebow.

Each speaker brought unique stories of faith, perseverance, and calling that leaves a lasting impression on attendees, Life Surge reported.

"We really want that day to be a day of inspiration where they're awakened to just maybe a fresh vision or maybe an old dream that's sat dormant. God reminds them he's not done with us," Marcell shared.

Although the organization was founded in 2021, it saw a momentous shift this past summer. Hundreds and sometimes even thousands of people are now making decisions for Christ.

"When we first started doing the events, we really didn't think a lot about doing a gospel presentation because it was marketed primarily to believers," Marcell recently told CBN News Digital. But he says "something has shifted in the last several months."

The organization has reported that large portions of their crowds are responding to the Gospel.

At the Colorado Springs event last week, 4,100 people attended and more than 1,100 committed or recommitted themselves to Christ, ChurchLeaders reports.

Marcell told the outlet that "this year alone at our events, we've seen over 15,000 people give their hearts to Jesus."

As CBN News recently reported, 1,033 people made decisions for Christ at an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan last month and another 1,500 people responded to the Gospel message at an event in Newark, New Jersey, in July.

Marcell believes Life Surge will have a ripple effect on communities around the country.

"The Great Commission is not just for pastors, and when we're serving in a church context. But the Great Commission can be best expressed in the marketplace. I mean that is the mission field God has given most of us to go and bring His love."

"I think there is an awareness [now] that there's a need to really be able to express our faith and also to not be apologetic about building and growing in our skills and being the best in our space to truly have that platform to speak to people and compete in a way that honors God," he added.

"We have truly seen remarkable things in terms of people responding to Jesus at our events," Marcell expressed. "[There is] a general awareness [among believers] that 'Hey, God has called me and placed me for such a time as this.'"

