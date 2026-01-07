Iran's Plunging Economy Threatens Regime's Survival as Protests Enter Eleventh Day

JERUSALEM, Israel – Protests continue in Iran as the death toll rises. Some say this uprising may go further than any in the past because this time it's about Iran's collapsing economy, which threatens its citizens' lives.

The massive protests have entered their eleventh day. At least three dozen people have died, and the regime has arrested more than 2,000 protesters.

In a message on social media, Iranian Crown Prince Reva Pahlavi, the son of the deposed Shah, challenged Iranian security personnel to decide if they will choose to protect the regime or the people of Iran

Other uprisings against the mullahs have petered out. However, Hormoz Shariat of Iran Alive Ministries tells CBN News these may last longer because Iran's plummeting economy now threatens Iran's very survival as the people can't afford food or life-saving medicines.

"That's just heartbreaking when a family, their loved one is dying, and they can't afford a 30-dollar, 40-dollar medicine that can save their loved one, and they die," Shariat declared.

President Trump has repeatedly warned that the U.S. may intervene if the regime starts wiping out protesters.

Yet, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said, "Rioters must be put in their place."

Still, Khamenei may have been so shaken by the U.S. deposing of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro last week that he's reportedly put together contingency plans to flee to Moscow with 20 top aides.

The toppling of Venezuela's dictator may severely hit both Iran and its major proxy, Hezbollah, in the pocketbook.

Trade with the South American nation has long let the Iranian regime bypass crippling sanctions, and Hezbollah used Venezuela to raise funds through its ties to criminal gangs and narco-terrorists there.

Ryan Brobst of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies told CBN News' Faith Nation, "This is something that the United States has been tracking and trying to push back against for quite some time, and hopefully this strike will reduce the ability of Hezbollah to operate in the region."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that a top priority at his recent summit with President Trump was keeping a lid on Iran's ambition to build nuclear weapons.

"We reiterated our common position of zero enrichment and the need to remove the 400 kilograms of enriched material from Iran and to monitor the sites with close and real supervision," Netanyahu stated.

In New York, new Mayor Zohran Mamdani has frightened or angered Jews and their supporters on his first day in office. He immediately revoked policies the former mayor enacted to protect and support Israel and Jews in a city where hate crimes against Jews have skyrocketed.

Despite this, Mamdani claims his leadership won't endanger Jews in his city.

"Protecting Jewish New Yorkers is going to be a focus of my administration," Mamdani said.

Israel's Foreign Ministry shot back on X, claiming that Mamdani's new actions contradict his words, posting, "This isn't leadership, it's anti-Semitic gasoline on an open fire."