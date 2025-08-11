'The Revival Generation': CBN Film About Spiritual Awakening to Debut at Iconic Kennedy Center

A powerful new film from CBN is being released at the iconic Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on August 27. The premiere of "The Revival Generation" spotlights the incredible move of God happening right now in Gen Z.

This one-night event will feature not only the premiere of the film but also a time of worship, as attendees gather to witness and celebrate the revival sweeping a generation.

The movie captures amazing moments from the spiritual awakening among today's youth as they find hope, purpose, and identity in Jesus Christ amid a culture marked by anxiety and confusion. The film follows the nationwide campus revival movement that CBN News has been faithfully covering – a movement marked by repentance and salvations, followed by mass baptisms held in lakes, fountains, and football stadiums.

At the center of the film's narrative is Tonya Prewett, a mother whose personal journey through her daughter's hidden pain becomes the spark for something much bigger. What began as a desperate cry for help turned into UniteUS, a student-led revival movement that was born on September 12, 2023, with thousands gathered in prayer at Auburn University.

*** 'A Revival Is Happening': Hundreds Choose Christ at Auburn, Get Spontaneously Baptized in a Lake

Since then, the ripple effect has reached campuses like Ohio State and beyond, bringing thousands into spontaneous moments of worship and baptism.

"As I see the UniteUS story shared in 'The Revival Generation,' I am reminded that prayer is powerful and great things can happen when we say 'yes' to God," said UniteUS Founder and Visionary Tonya Prewett. "Gen Z is experiencing spiritual revival like never before, and we should be expectant for the ways that God will continue to move among this generation. I'm grateful to CBN and The Kennedy Center for their willingness to host this documentary premiere and share stories of revival, purpose, and hope that are sweeping across our nation."

"The Revival Generation" documentary was directed by Laura Hand and produced by Abigail Robertson.

"When we started working on this documentary, we never imagined it would one day premiere in the iconic Kennedy Center Concert Hall — but God had plans far greater than ours," said Robertson. "CBN is incredibly grateful to the Kennedy Center not only for hosting 'The Revival Generation' premiere, but for partnering with us to make this night truly extraordinary."

The film offers inspiring testimonies, moving worship, and valuable insights from Christian leaders like Dr. Ben Carson and Jennie Allen. "The Revival Generation" reveals how students are finding healing and purpose through a relationship with Jesus.

"In the early 1900s, my mom's family was part of the Azusa Street revival in Los Angeles which helped ignite the Jesus movement of the 1970s," said Kennedy Center President, Ambassador Richard Grenell. "Today, we are on the cusp of another exciting revival in America, and this film premiere at our nation's cultural center highlights some of those beginnings."

"To see a movement that started on college campuses now reaching the national cultural center of the U.S. is nothing short of miraculous," said Madison Prewett Troutt. "God is moving powerfully in this generation, and The Kennedy Center hosting the UniteUS story is a clear sign that what began in student hearts is now echoing across the nation. I truly believe we're witnessing a movement of revival—and it's only just beginning."

Click HERE to get free tickets to see "The Revival Generation" at the Kennedy Center.

For those who cannot attend the event, the film will also be available on DVD and streaming on CBN Family after the event. You can learn more at TheRevivalGeneration.com.

