'A Blessing from God and Not a Burden': 85 Preborn Lives Saved Outside Chicago Clinic

When Brittney Munoz walked into a Planned Parenthood clinic in Chicago last year, she said she had her mind made up.

"I was at the clinic to get free Plan B pills," she said.

Drug-induced abortions now account for nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the United States, according to research, a factor Munoz said made her decision feel easier — though she still struggled.

"And as I was leaving out, I saw two men that were looking to approach me and talk to me," she said.

Those men, Joseph Bonilla and Juan-Elias Riesco, are missionaries with Love Life, a Chicago-based, pro-life ministry that regularly gathers outside clinics to speak with women.

"It was freezing outside when we met Brittany. It was under 20 degrees. We had our signs up. We had been preaching for some time already," Bonilla said.

Riesco said he sensed Munoz was conflicted.

"When Brittany lowered her car door window, I could see there was a war happening. I could see it in her eyes," he said.

Munoz said the interaction changed her perspective.

"They took the time to pray with me. And right then and there, I was consumed with so much love and with God's grace," she said.

Bonilla said their outreach is rooted in love and faith.

"We found out she's a believer. She believes in God. And that's a big thing for us because we're a gospel-centered ministry. So we want to be able to help people live for Christ, not just save the baby," he said.

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Munoz said the conversations led her to reconsider her decision.

"And from there on, I knew that God was telling me, no, don't go ahead, don't go," she said.

Months later, she gave birth to her son, Theo.

"What Juan and Joseph did for me was give me faith and hope," Munoz said. "Their words of wisdom were basically that your baby is a blessing from God and not a burden."

Munoz was later introduced to another missionary, Suzy Walker, and was baptized at their church.

"She was sharing her heart about the prayers that she had been praying, leading up to the new year, just really wanting the Lord to do something new in her life," Walker said.

Munoz described the encounter as life-changing.

"It not only gave me hope and faith to go through with my pregnancy. It changed my beliefs as a parent. It just changed my whole belief in God, as well," she said.

Riesco said the group has seen dozens of similar outcomes, though the broader figures can appear discouraging.

"Eighty-five babies saved can seem a bit bleak, especially given the fact that the abortion clinic that we work out of aborts 40 babies a day," he said. "But to us, that's 85 babies that the Lord has allowed us to see saved is priceless."