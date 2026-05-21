Atheist Scientist Embraces Faith, Receives Powerful Message From God

A scientist whose past atheism held him back from seeing God’s design is now on a mission to share his faith.

Former Harvard physicist Dr. Michael Guillén has long shared his journey to Christianity, but his new project, a groundbreaking 80-minute documentary titled “The Invisible Everywhere: Believing Is Seeing,” uses artificial intelligence to craft a powerful faith narrative.

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Guillén told CBN News he used consumer-grade AI tools and his home computer to put the film together — a powerful quest to explore the existence and reality of God.

“I got a PhD in physics, math, and astronomy from Cornell,” he said. “I taught physics at Harvard. So … I’m your quintessential pinhead.”

These credentials led Guillén to embrace an atheist worldview before coming to Christianity. He wrote about this in his 2021 book “Believing Is Seeing.” Since that time, people have been coming to Guillén to ask him to make a movie so that his journey from atheism to Christianity can be further illuminated.

Rather than go the typical Hollywood route, he eventually decided to script the story and dive deep into it using AI. But that wasn’t Guillén’s original plan.

“It was last February — February 25th,” he said. “I’ll never forget it. It was 4 in the morning. At that point, I thought I was just going to make the film in a traditional kind of way. I’d already done another movie called ‘Little Red Wagon;’ it’s distributed by Lionsgate. It’s on Amazon Prime now. But we went through the theaters.”

While he was fully preparing for the traditional route, Guillén said God suddenly delivered a powerful message.

“Just out of nowhere, the Lord just spoke to me and He said, ‘I need you to just make this movie in an unconventional way,'” he said. “And I was so shocked.”

But Guillén chose to listen to the Lord, relying on AI tools — and not Hollywood studios — to make the movie himself.

“A year later, here I am with a full-length motion picture,” he said, noting it might be the first time a person has used a desktop computer and consumer-level AI tools to make a full-length movie like his.

Ultimately, Guillén said the film is “meant to glorify the Lord” and to bring attention to eternal subject matter.

“It basically tells the story of my journey from atheism to believing in God,” he said.

Guillén explained that, before his conversion, he was a “scientific monk” while studying at Cornell University.

“I lived, ate, and breathed science,” he said. “Science was my god. So I spent about 20 hours a day in my lab in the basement at Cornell — didn’t know if it was day or night, had no social life, didn’t want a social life.”

Now, though, the scientist is sharing truth with the masses and living a very different, faith-filled experience. He even shared how his own prayer journey before making the movie, he believes, made it all possible.

Before turning to AI to complete the project, Guillén reached out to faith leaders and others to seek prayer for the project. He now believes their obedience in loving on him through invoking God was essential to the project’s success.

“I don’t think I could have been sustained without their prayers,” Guillén said. “And, in fact, I say this is a movie funded by prayer, meant for the glory of God.”

One of the big takeaways in “The Invisible Everywhere: Believing Is Seeing” is how science pointed Guillén toward God and not away from Him.

“The Bible commands us to be able to explain our faith to others,” he said. “And what this movie will do for you, if you’re already a hardcore believer, is it will give you enormous ammunition to respond to an atheist who comes up to you and says, ‘How do you believe in an invisible God? You have to be weak-minded. Science has disproven God.'”

Guillén believes his movie does just the opposite, providing corroborative evidence that the God is the Bible is real, active, and a powerful reality.

“You can’t just say, ‘Well, I believe because I believe,'” he said. “That’s not going to convert anybody.”

Watch Guillén explain more about this powerful project.

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