'We Are a Praying Nation': America's Leaders Gather for 75th National Day of Prayer

WASHINGTON, D.C. - From churches to the Capitol, on Thursday, Americans across the country celebrated the 75th National Day of Prayer. This year's them was, "Glorify God Among the Nations, Seeking Him in All Generations."

The tradition of celebrating a National Day of Prayer was established by Congress in 1952. This year's event comes as America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary.

"We are a praying nation, we always have been. It truly is part of who we are," said House Speaker Mike Johnson at Thursday's gathering.

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He went on to say, America's faith foundations are part of what make the country unique.

"We boldly proclaimed the self-evident truth, that our rights do not come from government, they come from God himself," said Johnson.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner spoke about the role of God in American history.

"Look at how many storms God has led us through over the last two and a half centuries. A War of Independence, we won against all odds, a destructive Civil War, the Great Depression, two World Wars, a decades-long Cold War against communism, and more," Turner said.

In a statement recognizing the day, President Donald Trump recommitted the nation to God, writing: "We pledge that America will always, as it is written in Psalm 96, 'Tell His glory among the nations'—and that we will never forget God's role in creating, protecting, and sustaining the freest, strongest, most prosperous, and greatest country the world has ever known."

This year's National Day of Prayer also sets the stage for "Rededicate 250," an event planned for the National Mall, ahead of America's 250th birthday, featuring scripture, testimony, prayer, and a national rededication of the country as One Nation Under God.

PHOTO: Brian Mason, center, with his dog, Oliver, reads a scripture passage during the "Circle of Good News" Bible Read on Thursday at the 75th Annual National Day of Prayer on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse in Owensboro, Ky., May 7, 2026. (Alan Warren/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)