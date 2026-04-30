US Supreme Court Invalidates Louisiana's Newly Drawn Congressional District

In a 6-3 decision, the conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a newly drawn majority-black congressional district in Louisiana. Chief Justice John Roberts described it as a "snake," as it stretches more than 200 miles from Shreveport to Baton Rouge.

In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, "That map is an unconstitutional gerrymander."

The ruling also weakens Section 2 of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965, aimed at reducing discrimination in voting. In a dissent for the three liberal justices, Elena Kagan wrote, "The consequences are likely to be far-reaching and grave. Today's decision renders Section 2 all but a dead letter."

Political reaction to the ruling was split along party lines, with President Trump saying he "likes it."

The decision puts Louisiana Democratic Rep. Cleo Fields at risk for losing his seat. In a statement, Fields said the decision's "practical effect is to make it far harder for minority communities to challenge redistricting maps that dilute their political voice.”

The ruling comes as states nationwide are redrawing maps to gain a partisan advantage in the midterm elections. On Wednesday, the Florida legislature became the latest state to approve a new congressional map, which gives Republicans an edge.

Florida joins nine other states, some majority-Democrat and some majority-Republican, to create new district boundaries for elections to increase the potential for their party to gain seats in the House of Representatives and impact the balance of power in Washington.