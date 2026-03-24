EXCLUSIVE: Sen. John Cornyn Talks Trump, Paxton Showdown, and Faith in High-Stakes Texas Senate Race

In an exclusive interview with CBN News, Senator John Cornyn is making his case to Republican voters in Texas as he faces a tough primary challenge from Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Cornyn, a longtime fixture in Texas politics and former Senate Majority Whip, enters the race with deep establishment backing and a long legislative record. But this cycle is different. The rise of populist energy within the Republican Party—largely tied to former President Donald Trump—has reshaped the political battlefield, putting added pressure on candidates to secure Trump's endorsement.

Cornyn made clear that he understands the stakes when it comes to President Trump's influence and coveted endorsement. "Well, I would certainly welcome his endorsement," Senator Cornyn tells CBN News. "People keep asking me, when is he going to do it and I said, I don't know. I think only one person knows that."

Still, Cornyn didn't stop there, emphasizing just how pivotal that endorsement could be—not just for him, but for the broader Republican ticket in Texas.

"I think his endorsement would be decisive, so I certainly welcome that. Whatever he decides to do, if he decides to stay neutral in the race, he's called me a friend and an ally as he has the attorney general, so I know that goes into part of his thought process. But I think also he knows that if we spend a lot of money in a divisive runoff, he knows that I would be the best candidate to help the ticket going into November. I will win by a larger margin. Ken Paxton may in fact lose the seat, and at minimum he would not help down ballot where the president wants to carry the five new congressional seats that have been drawn in Texas so we can maintain the majority in the House."

Cornyn is also pushing back against criticism from some conservatives who label him a "RINO" (Republican In Name Only) – a charge frequently leveled at more traditional Republicans in the Trump era. Critics argue Cornyn has recently leaned into MAGA-aligned messaging out of political necessity, but Cornyn rejects that outright.

"Look at my record," Cornyn tells CBN News. "I think it's people maybe hadn't been paying attention to what I've been doing. I tend to not necessarily want to draw attention to myself, but I've been supportive of the president, voted with him 99.3% of the time."

He also acknowledged that his personality may not match the louder, more combative style that dominates today's political discourse—but suggested that may actually be an asset. "Maybe because of my temperament, as you know, I'm a recovering judge. I'm not as flamboyant as some of my counterparts, but I think we need the workhorses and not just the showhorses here in Washington, D.C. if we're going to get President Trump's agenda passed."

If Senator Cornyn becomes the GOP nominee in Texas, he would face Texas State Rep. James Talarico – a candidate gaining attention for his faith-based messaging and appeal to younger voters. However, Cornyn offered a sharp critique of Talarico, framing him as a political threat cloaked in religious language.

"I think Talarico is dangerous because as scripture talks about a wolf in sheep's clothing, and I think that is one way I would describe him," Cornyn tells CBN News. "The popular media, you know, listens to a guy like him, a seminarian and citing scripture occasionally, and they think this is something fresh and new...he's not reading from the same Bible I am."