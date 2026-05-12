Trump Says Iran Ceasefire 'On Life Support' as 40 Defense Ministers Meet, US Considers Gas Tax Suspension

JERUSALEM, Israel – The U.S.-Iran ceasefire is again on the verge of collapse as France and the U.K. host defense ministers to discuss plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, President Trump and GOP lawmakers are exploring ways to ease soaring U.S. gas prices.

Trump expressed faint hopes for an agreement after Iran submitted its latest proposal, which did not include the removal of enriched uranium.

"I would call it the weakest right now," the president declared. "After reading that piece of garbage they sent us. I didn't even finish reading it."

He added, "I would say the ceasefire is on massive life support, where the doctor walks in and says, 'Sir, your loved one has approximately a one percent chance of living.'"

Trump revealed that Tehran agreed to give up its enriched uranium, but the leaders changed their minds.

"Look, very simple," he explained. "We get that. They guarantee no nuclear weapons for a very long period of time and a couple of other minor things, but they just can't get there. So they agree with us, and then they take it back."

The Iranian regime demanded an end to the war and the naval blockade, as well as a release of its economic assets.

Foreign Minister Esmail Baghaei stated, "We did not demand any concessions. The only thing we demanded was Iran’s legitimate rights.”

Trump says his plan is "simple" and that Iran is behaving stupidly.

He continued, "They think that, well, I'll get tired of this, or I'll get bored, or I'll have some pressure, but there's no pressure. There's no pressure at all. We're gonna have a complete victory. We've already – in theory – had a complete victory from the military standpoint."

The United Arab Emirates has been launching military strikes against Iran. According to The Wall Street Journal, which quoted unnamed sources, the U.A.E. is an "active combatant" in the war after Iran made it an important target.

During an April attack on Iran, an oil refinery was hit on Lavan Island. The Journal reported that the military action suggests that the U.A.E. is more willing to join in combat to "protect its economic power and growing influence across the Middle East."

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Meanwhile, in the U.S., Trump and Republican lawmakers are trying to bring gas prices down by suspending the federal gas tax. The tax is about 18 cents per gallon.

Gas prices soared after the U.S.-Iran war began two months ago, due to Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil normally passes.

France and the U.K. are hosting a meeting of defense ministers from more than 40 nations on Tuesday to discuss military plans to reopen the Strait. The announcement came after Iran warned London and Paris not to send warships to the region.