An Emirati patrol boat, left, is near a tanker anchored in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from a coastal road near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Friday, May 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

'Not Leaving Right Now': Trump Says US to Guide Ships Through Hormuz Strait Despite Iran Warning

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Trump's plan to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz is prompting warnings from Iran and drawing attention across the region. Trump has signaled that the United States will maintain its military force in and around the Persian Gulf as the war of words with Iran continues.

The president observed, "If we left right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild. But we're not leaving right now. But we're going to do it so nobody has to go back in two years or five years.”

His comments come as the administration prepares a new operation in the Strait of Hormuz, where hundreds of ships and thousands of crew members remain stranded due to the ongoing conflict.

Trump asserted that the U.S. will begin helping ships through the waterway, calling the effort a humanitarian move requested by other nations.

“The ship movement is merely a means to free up people, companies, and countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong. They are victims of circumstance," he posted on Truth Social.

Details of the plan remain unclear, including whether U.S military forces will directly escort ships or provide navigational guidance

Iran has warned against such action. Parliament Member Ebrahim Azizi cautioned, "Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire."

At the same time, diplomatic efforts appear to be stalled. Trump rejected Iran's latest peace proposal, calling it "not acceptable." Both sides are conducting infdirect talks through mediators.

U.S. officials suggest that economic pressure on Iran is intensifying. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claims the blockage is having a significant impact.

“And I can tell you that we are suffocating the regime, and they are not able to pay their soldiers. This is a real economic blockade, and it is in all parts of government, all hands on deck," Bessent said on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures.

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Meanwhile, fighting continues along Israel's northern border, with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah launching attacks despite ceasefire conditions.

Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Lebanese Parliament, argued, regarding negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, "These negotiations, with all their results, do not concern us, and we will not implement them."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an expansion of Israel's Air Force, reinforcing the country's position as a leading military power in the region.

"We are acquiring two squadrons of modern aircraft: F-35 and F-15IA. Our pilots can reach anywhere in Iranian skies, and they are prepared to do so, if required," Netanyahu said.

Separately, new findings from the USAID Office of Inspector General link UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) personnel to the October 7th, 2023, Hamas massacre of Israelis and foreign nationals. That brings the number of suspended or disbarred UNRWA employees to twenty-one.