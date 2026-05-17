Demonstrators protest against Israel ahead of the Grand Final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, May 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

'Israel on Trial': US Federal Judge Says Israel Faces Worldwide Attack on Its Legitimacy

JERUSALEM, Israel – The legitimacy of the Jewish state faces increasing challenges in the media, on college campuses, and in international institutions worldwide.

That includes the United Nations and the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where Israel now faces growing diplomatic and legal pressure.

Israel's supporters argue that this legal battle, combined with boycotts and protests, has become part of a broader campaign to undermine the country's very right to exist.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon observed, "You know, we are on the front line. But just look at the Houthis in Yemen, look at (their) flag. You know, the flag says, 'Death to America." Also, 'Death to Israel,' and 'Allahu Akhbar,' and other things, but the writing is, 'Death to America.'"

He continued, "So, they're coming after us, but also coming after the American people. So, I think the West must wake up and fight back."

U.S. Federal District Court Judge Roy Altman examines the claims against the Jewish state through the lens of legal reasoning in his book, Israel on Trial. He also evaluates accusations of apartheid, genocide, international law, and more.

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