Following Failure of Iran Talks, US Imposes Hormuz Blockade on Tehran

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – After 21 hours of negotiations, Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday that the talks with Iran in Pakistan had failed.

"The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad for the United States of America," Vance stated.

Flying back from Florida to Washington, D.C., President Trump's response suggested he suspected the outcome.

"I don't care if they come back or not," he declared. "If they don't come back, I'm fine." He added, "And remember, their promise was that they were going to open the Hormuz Strait. They didn't do it. They lied."

The key sticking point continues to be Iran's desire for nuclear weapons.

"We understand the situation better than anybody. And Iran is in very bad shape. And just so you understand, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. Will not have it. There is no way that they're going to get it," Trump said.

The president also contends that Iran cannot control the Strait of Hormuz and said the U.S. will begin blocking it today. U.S. CENTCOM added that the blockade will not impede ships sailing to or from other countries.

The president also criticized Pope Leo after posting on Truth Social that the pontiff was "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy."

He posted, "We don't like a pope that's going to say that it's okay to have a nuclear weapon, we don't want a pope that says crime is okay in our cities. I don't like it. I'm not a big fan of Pope Leo."

In southern Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israel Defense Forces troops and claimed that a new Middle East is emerging as they begin talks with Lebanon for the first time in 43 years.

"One of the things we are seeing here is that we have essentially changed the face of the Middle East. Our enemies, Iran and the axis of evil, came to destroy us, and now they are simply fighting for their survival," Netanyahu observed.