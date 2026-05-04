'Donations and Love': US Jewish Solidarity Mission Helps Israelis Recover from Trauma, PTSD

MA'ALE TZVIYA, northern Israel – Just days before the U.S.-Israel military action against Iran, dozens of dedicated men traveled to Israel to help people in their recovery from more than two years of war.

CBN News caught up with them in northern Israel. Sponsored by the Jewish National Fund - USA, the Brotherhood Mission, the men raised funds for projects throughout the country and also came to serve.

Founder and Chairman Steve Katz told us, "We have, essentially, two goals: one is to perform as many acts of loving kindness to our brothers and sisters in Israel, and two, to raise as much money as possible for those brothers and sisters in Israel."



Katz started the mission in 2024 due to "feelings of solidarity" with the Jewish people after the Hamas massacre and kidnappings of October 7th, 2023.

He explained, "So the guys that come, they are special because they really, truly, in their hearts feel the connection with the people of Israel and the land of Israel. In the last three years…we bring about 35 to 45 guys each year. And we've raised $5 million to date on those three trips."



Co-Chairman Michael Segal sees the project's growth and the fruit of their labor as significant since more than 60 percent of Israelis suffer from post-traumatic stress or ongoing trauma.



"So, we come here with our donations and our love and give them hugs and tell them that their people care about them outside of the country," he noted.

Segal added, "Most Israelis will ask, 'What are you doing here?' And then when we tell them we're here on a mission, we've raised some money in the US, and we're here just to support them and love them, you'll often see times they'll hug you, and tears will roll down their face."



In the community of Ma'ale Tzviya, nestled in the hills of Galilee, the men have opened up the beauty of the place to bring hope and healing to veterans struggling with PTSD.



CBN News met the group two days before Operation Roaring Lion began against Iran. They heard from Tal Shoham, who spent 505 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza. He praised the group for leaving their families at such an uncertain time.



"And they are really an incredible people that actually want to do good in the world," Shoham observed. He was grateful to see how PTSD sufferers in the Israel Defense Forces can come and "start recovery in a really special way."



Shoham told CBN News it was important to him for the group to experience the program and see the potential it has to help. He added that Israel developed many things out of necessity.

"We become a high-tech nation. And we didn't have a choice. And we become water and agriculture, pioneers. Yeah. And now we didn't have a choice in the last 20 years (under rocket and missile attacks). So we developed unheard of defense, weapons, or technology to protect ourselves, which we are exporting now to the world, and now we are hardly suffering from PTSD," Shoham said.



Shoham believes that treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder could be Israel's next contribution to the world.

Max Schachter is one of the participants. His 14-year-old son, Alex, was murdered in the 2018 Parkland School shooting in Florida.

He recalled, "And so after that, I quit my job. And so now I'm a national school safety advocate. And so, you know, with all the trauma here, you know, we're here to help.

Schachter added, "I've been through this. And a lot of these families that have lost their children and their loved ones, we're all in a club that nobody ever wants to be part of. And so we just all feel horrible, and we're just doing our part to try to help the Jewish people."



Schachter hopes to keep his son's memory alive by helping others.



He told us, "My message to people is that, you know, just because the war with Gaza is over, the suffering is not. And, we have so many people that are still suffering from trauma and PTSD, and that's why we're so glad that we're here."



Mark Cantor has traveled here three times since October 7th, 2023.

He explained, "So I came to Israel to support it in its time of need, to do charity and acts of loving kindness. And I believe that it's in America's best interests to support our strongest ally, which is Israel, which is why I have this flag."

Cantor continued, " I believe those that bless Israel are blessed. And I believe that includes your audience. So I want to thank everyone that's watching, and I hope they're all blessed and that they continue to support Israel because it's so important to Israel and the United States."



Rich Wolkowitz agrees the support is in America's best interest. He says Israel needs emotional and material support, and he feels very connected to Christians.



He remarked, "As an American, it's so important to support our allies. And we're under attack as a Judeo-Christian nation. Our brothers and sisters all over the world are feeling the pressure. And, if we don't stand up and begin to support each other and work with each other, I truly believe Western civilization is (under) a threat."

Gadi Ilan was born and raised in Israel. He now lives in the U.S. As a young man during his regular army service, Ilan took part in the Entebbe operation to rescue Israeli hostages in Uganda in 1976, when Israelis and other Jews were held on a plane hijacked by Palestinian terrorists.

While Ilan doesn't see himself as a hero, he believes in passing knowledge on to the next generation.

And our job is to help them, and give them the tools, and give them the means, and give them the support. And a group like this, this is what they do," he said.



Each member raises at least $18,000 for Israel to participate in a trip. After the current fighting started, the group pivoted away from its scheduled service activities to stick close to bomb shelters. Over the following days, they heard from project leaders, boxed up Purim holiday gift baskets for soldiers, and worked at a local farm near their hotel that provides food to the needy.



They hope Christian men will join them on their next trip.

Segal commented, "And we hope next year that we'll have a larger contingency of the Brotherhood Mission with the Christian community. There's plenty of Christian Zionists in the United States that support what we do. And that outreach and that support is as important as anything else to keep the state of Israel alive."



Katz met with San Antonio pastor John Hagee, a strong supporter of Israel, a few years ago.



"One of the things Pastor Hagee says in his books is (that) the Jews are the roots of the tree and Christianity are the branches, and we must all stick together if the tree is going to survive and flourish."

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