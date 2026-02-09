Viral Super Bowl Ad Highlights Adoption Over Abortion: 'This Touched Me'

Tucked amidst the fanfare of Sunday’s game — and sandwiched between ads prompting viewers to buy new trucks and more drinks — was a commercial promoting adoption.

The ad, created by Adoption Is an Option and titled “The Girl in the Middle,” depicts a woman facing an unexpected pregnancy, standing between two opposing sides: protesters on her right pushing her to abort her unborn child and protesters on her left urging her to keep and raise her baby.

“They’re telling you you’ve only got two choices,” the ad’s narrator says as the music soars. “But the truth is, there’s three. Are these options difficult? Of course they are. But you deserve to know adoption is an option.”

At the end of the commercial, viewers are prompted to visit Adoption.is, a website walking visitors through what the adoption process looks like, dispelling common “myths and misconceptions” about adoption, and offering ways to connect expectant mothers with adoption agencies and advocates.

The ad sparked a lot of online chatter.

Activist Riley Gaines praised the commercial, saying it was “worth every penny spent.”

One commenter on the Adoption Is an Option post on Instagram thanked the nonprofit for airing the advertisement, writing, “As an adult adoptee, what a gift adoption has been for me and [I am] so grateful that you are reminding women of this powerful third choice. I’m forever grateful to my birth mother, who I have never met, for making this brave choice.”

“As a birth mom, this touched me in many ways,” wrote another. “The life I gave my son is exactly the life I wanted him to live. Seeing him living his best life reassures me that choosing life and seeing him was the best choice ever. Every woman needs to know that an unplanned pregnancy is not the end and adoption is an option. It is not giving up. It is a sacrificial decision totally motivated by [love].”

Trisha White Priebe, an author and adoptee herself, posted on her own Instagram account she hopes the ad gave hope to the women who viewed it.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, she wrote, “So my hope for Sunday is simple: That somewhere, a woman with a racing heart and an uncertain future feels less alone than she did five minutes before [the commercial aired]. Because sometimes the smallest shift in loneliness makes room for hope.”

“Mothers deserve to know they have options,” Priebe added. “And children deserve futures shaped by love, stability, and support — not left to the mercy of circumstance.

Ryan Bomberger, who was conceived in rape and later adopted, told Fox News he felt the ad was “awesome” for celebrating “the beauty and self-sacrificial love of adoption.”

“I don’t even recall a time there’s ever been an ad that promotes adoption during the Super Bowl, so this is great,” he said, pointing to data showing fewer than 2% of women facing unplanned pregnancies “choose the loving plan of adoption.”

The ad, he noted, highlights adoption is “seldomly chosen” over abortion.

NBC, which aired the Super Bowl, sold out of ad inventory at an average of $8 million per 30-second spot, with some commercials costing more than $10 million each, according to CNBC. The Adoption Is an Option ad, it should be noted, was one minute long.

