PRAY: American Medical Missionary Infected in Ebola Outbreak in Africa

A Christian missionary organization is asking for prayers for an American missionary doctor and his family after he was officially confirmed as being infected with Ebola.

It comes during a deadly new Ebola outbreak in central Africa where more than 500 suspected cases and over 131 suspected deaths are reported so far in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

Dr. Peter Stafford and his family are with a Christian medical missions organization called Serge, operating in the DRC. The doctor and his family are now in Germany, where he's receiving treatment.

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Two additional physicians were potentially exposed — Dr. Rebekah Stafford and Dr. Patrick LaRochelle — but they are asymptomatic and are following established quarantine and monitoring protocols.

"Our hearts are with the Stafford family and with the Congolese communities facing this outbreak," said Matt Allison, Executive Director of Serge. "Peter and Rebekah have faithfully served vulnerable communities in Nyankunde with extraordinary compassion and courage."

"Serge's experienced leadership and field personnel know the Ituri region well and have previously served during Ebola response efforts. We are praying for healing, protection, and mercy for all affected," he said.

Ebola is spread through direct contact with bodily fluids of an affected person, but does not spread through casual contact or air. But world health officials are expressing concern about the “scale and speed” of this particular outbreak of a rare type of Ebola. This Bundibugyo version of the virus has no approved medicines or vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control are restricting travel to the areas of central Africa that have been affected. The CDC's travel warning will remain in effect for at least 30 days.

Ebola is a deadly disease, but CBN News has reported on several heroic Christian medical missionaries who previously survived it.

Learn More About Them: