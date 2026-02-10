Ukraine Defends Church Law, Says It's About Separation From Moscow – Not Shutting Churches

WASHINGTON – This month marks four years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Casualties are on track to exceed two million this year, two-thirds of them from Russia.

Kyiv warns that the fight to regain control isn't limited to the battlefield. It's also playing out through Moscow's ties to a branch of the Orthodox Church, which the Ukrainian government is now moving to sever.

"The activity of (the) Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate is not prohibited in Ukraine," explained Viktor Yelenskyy, who oversees religious affairs for the government.

"(The) Ukrainian government asked (the) Ukrainian Orthodox Church to withdraw itself from (the) Russian Orthodox Church. That's it," he continued.

In 2024, Ukraine banned the Russian Orthodox Church within its borders, citing its open support for the invasion. Authorities also launched an investigation into the Ukrainian Orthodox Church over its historic ties to Moscow.

While it has declared itself independent from the Russian Church, it has not yet completed all the steps requested by Kyiv to fully sever the connection.

Critics argue this move by the Ukrainian government threatens religious freedom, but Yelenskyy says worship has continued without restriction.

"This law on (the) protection of constitutional order in the sphere of activity of religious organization, (is) addressed not to ordinary people, but for structures of Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine," he explained.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told those attending the Ukrainian Prayer Breakfast in D.C. that he sees the war itself as a battle not only for territory, but for freedom of faith.

"This is an alliance in defense, but also in faith. In the belief that life must win, that light must prevail," he said.

Ukrainian officials say faith has been central to the nation's resilience. In one poll where Ukrainians were asked what they expect most from religious communities, the top answer was simple: spiritual support. Mr. Yelenskyy says the Church has provided that, and more.