UK Pastor Exposes Shocking Details About His Dramatic Arrest: 'They'll Never Stop Me'

A crackdown on free speech and religious liberty in England has once again led to outrage.

A shocking video shows authorities hauling away a 66-year-old street preacher and grandfather in handcuffs. His alleged "crime?" He was publicly sharing the gospel and speaking out about Islam.

The video showing the dramatic arrest of Pastor Steve Maile in Watford, England, has been seen by millions.

In the video, Pastor Maile can be seen struggling as he is handcuffed. He shouts, "I am a preacher of the gospel. Watch this. Watch this. There is no offense being committed here. None whatsoever. None whatsoever. Listen. You repent and believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you'll be saved."

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Maile faces charges of ​hate speech for criticizing aspects of Islam and encouraging people to follow Jesus.

Although some quickly labeled him an "Islamophobe," the street preacher isn't backing down from his message of love.

"The Bible says you must be born again. And God affords this grace through Jesus Christ for all humanity. This is what I preach," Pastor Maile explained. "This is not hate. This is love. This is compassion—because it's having compassion on the Muslims."

Maile accuses the police of mistreatment for putting him in double handcuffs so tight that he needed a doctor afterward.

After he called out to Jesus for help with the pain, Maile described how one officer responded.

"All I could think of saying was, in the name of Jesus, take these off, I'm in pain in the name of Jesus," he said. "Then the copper that threw me into the car, my head was banged against the thing, and she said this with great cynicism and delight and mocking, 'In the name of Jesus, get in the car!'"

Maile insisted the British police would never do that to a Muslim.

"They would never do that to a Muslim mullah. They would never say in the name of Mohammed, shut your mouth, and jump in the car. Never, never. Why? The name of Jesus is on trial here. Why the Bible is on trial here?"

Muslims now make up around seven percent of England's population, making them a serious voting bloc. According to Maile, police and government leaders are giving them special treatment.

"Something's going on here in the United Kingdom. That is insidious. It is dangerous. It favors a particular community. And if the Islamic community can do anything they want, watch out," Maile warned. "This is coming to America. Americans, you need to pray, and you need to get ready."



Pastor Maile spent 12 hours behind bars. Now, out on bail, he faces a court date in July. If things go badly, he could face prison. While Maile hopes that's not the case, he said it would be an honor to suffer for his faith in Christ.

"If I do go to jail, they'll be happy to get me out because I'm going to preach nonstop the message of Jesus Christ, his love, his mercy, and his reconciling power. How about that?"

Pastor Maile's arrest has people all over the world talking. It's led to tough questions about free speech, religious freedom, and what it can really cost to share your faith in the West right now.

To hear more from Pastor Steve Maile, watch Gary Lane's interview here: