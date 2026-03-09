Thousands Turn to Christ as Massive Franklin Graham Event Reaches 90,000

Franklin Graham preached the gospel to 90,000 people in Lima, Peru, over the weekend, and thousands made commitments to give their lives to Jesus Christ as a result.

The historic "Esperanza Lima" outreach was held in the country's National Stadium, which the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) reports was "packed from wall to wall" for two nights straight on Saturday and Sunday.

The hunger for God was so strong that thousands of people who couldn't get inside still lined the streets outside to hear Rev. Graham share the hope-filled message of the Gospel.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

BGEA deployed 600 free buses each night to help people with limited means get to the stadium. The ministry partnered with more than 2,400 churches in Lima to conduct the massive outreach effort.

The event featured award-winning Christian music artists Charity Gayle, The Afters, Christine D'Clario, and the Jahaziel Band. And Rev. Graham preached a clear gospel message, declaring, "I've come for a reason, and that is to share truth. Jesus said, 'I am the way, the truth, and the life.' And I want you to know tonight that you can have a new life through Jesus Christ, God's Son."

"The entire world is infected with sin. Without Jesus, you have no hope. You cannot save yourself. You cannot forgive yourself. The church cannot save you. Religion cannot save you. Only the blood of Jesus can save you. He is the only way. He came from heaven to this earth to take your sins. He died and shed His blood on the cross for you. Tonight, you can put your faith and trust in Him and be saved from your sins and have a new life."

Among the thousands publicly made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ that night, husband and wife Oscar Nuñez and Karina Arcela told BGEA that they had finally found what was missing in their lives."I feel like God has heard all of my prayers," Arcela said. "I used to think that He didn't forgive me, but today the message has been clear. [Jesus] is my Savior."

In recent months, Franklin Graham has preached salvation through Jesus Christ in Ushuaia, Argentina; Siem Reap, Cambodia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Brussels, Belgium; London, England; and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

MORE: Hundreds Turn to Christ as Franklin Graham Reaches 'the End of the World' with the Gospel

Since 1989, Rev. Graham has preached the gospel at more than 345 outreaches in 55 countries. His next outreaches will take place in Madrid, Spain, and Manchester, England.



