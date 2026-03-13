New CBN 'Supernatural' Film Explores Reality of Angels, Demons, and Spiritual Warfare

Are angels and demons real, and do they influence the world today?

Those questions and more are the focus of CBN's latest documentary, "Investigating the Supernatural: Angels and Demons" with CBN News investigative journalist Billy Hallowell.

In this follow-up to CBN's "Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles, " Hallowell takes a deep look into one of the most misunderstood and debated topics of faith: the reality of angels, demons, and spiritual warfare.

The film features insights from experts and theologians, plus firsthand accounts. It also examines what scripture teaches about spiritual beings, as well as the demonic and their role in human history.



"I was shocked that all throughout history the vast majority of cultures not only believed in evil spirits but believed in possessions," one expert told CBN in the film.

Moving beyond fear-driven narratives and sensationalized paranormal claims, Hallowell's investigation lends clarity, discernment, and biblical truth for people from all walks of life.

WATCH: Investigating the Supernatural: Angels & Demons starting March 16th