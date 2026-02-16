Hundreds Turn to Christ as Franklin Graham Reaches 'the End of the World' with the Gospel

Franklin Graham preached the Gospel this weekend at the world's southernmost city, and hundreds of souls placed their faith in Jesus Christ as their Savior.

The "Esperanza Ushuaia" outreach was held at the José "Cochocho" Vargas Stadium in Ushuaia, Argentina. That location is known as the "city at the end of the world" because it's about 650 miles from the tip of Antarctica.

The city is known to have the highest suicide rate in Argentina, so the primary theme of the event was hope, which is what "esperanza" means in English. The American evangelist began his appeal by asking the thousands in attendance, "Are you running out of hope?"

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association reports Franklin Graham focused on the biblical account of a blind beggar named Bartimaeus in Mark 10.

"Bartimaeus had no hope," Graham said. "He thought nobody could help him. There's nothing he could do but sit on the side of the road … But he cried out to Jesus."

"In the same way, there's nothing you can do to get rid of your sins. You cannot save yourself. Will you come to Christ tonight?" he asked the audience.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

After he finished preaching the Gospel to a packed arena for two nights in a row, hundreds reportedly made the decision to repent and to trust in Jesus for their salvation.

Afterward, Graham reported, "It was such a privilege to preach the Gospel here at the southernmost city of the world! The Microestadio Cochocho was packed again today with a full overflow area... The Good News is that God sent His Son, Jesus Christ, from Heaven to this earth to save us. He took our sin on the Cross, shed His blood, was buried, and God raised Him to life on the third day! We give God the glory for each one who responded to the invitation to turn from their sins and put their trust in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior today."