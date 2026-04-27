Renowned Bible Teacher and Evangelist Marilyn Hickey Passes On to Eternity

Internationally renowned Bible teacher and evangelist Marilyn Hickey passed on to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 25, 2026. She was 94 years old.

Her ministry posted, "Though we mourn this loss, we find peace in knowing she is now in the presence of the Lord and her ministry will continue for generations to come. Please join us in praying for her family and loved ones during this time. 'Well done, good and faithful servant' (Matthew 25:23)."

Marilyn's daughter, Sarah Bowling, confirmed the news in a social media post. The two worked closely in ministry as Marilyn devoted more than six decades to preaching salvation, ministering through television, teachings, and crusades in nearly 130 countries.

She taught the Bible around the globe, building bridges for the gospel with people of all cultures and religious backgrounds, especially in the Muslim world. She even held private meetings and prayed directly over high-ranking Muslim and Hindu government officials.

Her public lectures on healing and the Bible have broken records for the largest public meetings ever held in countries like Egypt and Pakistan.

"Faith is a process, and we want answers in 24 hours," Marilyn once said. For example, for 19 years, Marilyn prayed for the doors to open for a crusade in Ethiopia. "After a while, I just forgot about it," she said. But then God opened the doors for her to minister to over 40,000 people in 2002.

When she ministered in Panama in 2004, more than 18,000 attended, and her ministry reported between 10-and-12,000 people flooded the altar to give their lives to Christ, and thousands were baptized in the Holy Spirit.

Marilyn was also an author of numerous Christian books and came on The 700 Club many times over the years.

Details about her celebration of life have not been finalized yet.

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