I Interviewed a Former Psychic – What She Told Me Should Wake the Church Up

ANALYSIS

On the No Longer Nomads podcast, we sit down with former witches, ex-Muslims, and other Christian believers to have honest conversations about faith, family, and the unseen world. In our latest discussion, we heard a profound testimony about the supernatural – the true story of Jenn Nizza.

The Gateway That Felt Harmless

Jenn's journey didn't begin in a candlelit basement surrounded by occult symbols or dark ritual circles. It began at 13 years old at what felt like a harmless tarot card party, and the kind of curiosity that naturally fills a teenager who wants to know more about herself and her future.

The psychic began telling her details about her life that were accurate, not vague details that could apply to anyone, but specific observations that were true in her life.

And that precision was the hook.

"Spirits observe. They've been present. They've watched patterns unfold over generations. They can report what they've seen with unnerving accuracy," Jenn said.

For psychics, when information lands precisely, credibility is built. Once credibility is built, trust follows. Once trust follows, influence follows. And once influence is established, the real spiritual danger quietly begins.

Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

One of the most sobering parts of the conversation was Jenn's description of how predictions don't always require supernatural knowledge of the future, sometimes they simply require suggestion combined with human psychology.

If a psychic tells you your future husband's name begins with "M," that small detail begins to shape your subconscious decisions in ways you don't even notice. You pass over David. You overlook James. You ignore red flags because the name doesn't match. But when Michael appears, suddenly everything feels aligned. What you think is destiny may actually be manipulation dressed up as divine revelation.

Jenn describes it as a "self-fulfilling counterfeit prophecy." It isn't fate. It's layered over trust, layered over spiritual deception.

Social Media and the Normalization of the Occult

Psychics livestream readings every night. So-called "Christian witches" gather followings in the thousands. Manifestation language is now embedded in influencer culture. Astrology determines compatibility on dating apps. Twin flame theology is quietly undermining marriages.

This isn't underground anymore.

It's normalized and promoted. And that should deeply concern believers.

The Church's Silence

One of the questions that stayed with me long after the interview ended was this:

Why does the culture speak more openly about the unseen realm than the Church does? Scripture is full of wild and fascinating stories of spiritual warfare. Jesus cast out demons. Paul rebuked spirits. Ephesians 6 doesn't metaphorically suggest armor — it commands believers to put it on.

"I Was Probably Going to Be Destroyed"

Jenn's turning point wasn't academic, and it wasn't theological. It was desperation. She described years of anxiety, sleep paralysis, physical sensations, fear, and what she now recognizes as deep spiritual oppression. And in a moment, she cried out the name of Jesus. Not a spirit guide. Not a protective crystal. Not sage. Not an angel card.

Jesus.

And peace flooded in. Jenn walked away from her career and her identity. She even walked away from her income. And she never went back.

A Word to Parents

If you are raising children in this cultural moment, you need to understand something clearly: They are being discipled. Maybe not intentionally. Maybe not maliciously. But consistently.

They are hearing phrases on social media like: "Manifest your reality." "Trust the universe." "Follow your energy." "Speak your truth."

The language is subtle, and the visuals are beautiful. But this worldview is fundamentally anti-biblical.

And if we do not teach discernment, the culture will continue teaching deception — and it will do so with far more repetition and reach than we can compete with casually.

I started No Longer Nomads because I'm convinced this generation is searching for truth, for meaning, for something real. We talk to people who've walked through darkness but find the power of Jesus.

