Ex-Psychic Warns How Easily 'Demonic Doors' Can Be Opened

As spending reaches an all-time high this year and anecdotal evidence shows interest in psychic practices spiking this fall, one ex-psychic turned born-again Christian is warning against how easily one can open “demonic doors” into the supernatural.

Jenn Nizza had her first tarot card reading at just 13 years old, when her mom hosted a tarot-card-reading party. It was soon after that Nizza crossed into full-blown divination.

“And that opens the demonic doors up right away,” she said on a recent episode of CBN’s “Faith in Culture.” “After that, that was when I started seeking it out myself; I was really intrigued by it.”

Nizza’s first foray into divination wasn’t the result of an overt desire to engage dark supernatural forces. Instead, she thought it would be “a fun” thing to do that wasn’t rooted in any sort of belief system.

“Even though I was raised Catholic, I didn’t have any sort of relationship with Lord Jesus,” she said. “So I didn’t have a spiritual belief, but my belief about what this was was [it was] just a fun, interesting, intriguing thing that I wanted to be included in.”

It wasn’t until she was 37 that God finally got a hold of her life and led Nizza away from those dark spiritual practices.

Ultimately, she said, she had an “end-of-myself moment,” overcome by “very heavy demonic oppression” from years of divination — even though she falsely believed she was helping people.

“The multitude of demons that were surrounding me was intense,” Nizza reflected. “And, of course, I didn’t know what that was. I didn’t know how to make sense of that and, in a moment, I cried out on the name of Jesus Christ — the Jesus I never served, that I never cared about, that I had zero faith in, or relationship [with] … and a peace came over me; it overwhelmed me. And I knew then something had happened, but I wasn’t quite sure what it was.”

Over the next 10 months, she said, God drew her to Himself and, at 37 years old, Nizza fully surrendered her life to the lordship of Jesus Christ.

Nizza said now she is grateful God allowed her to remain in divination for as long as He did because it allowed him to “be glorified” through her testimony.

“He brought me into ministry and now He uses all of my knowledge and experience in the darkness to serve His kingdom and to educate, warn, and expose the very practices that I was engaging in — the occult, the New Age, witchcraft.”

“People will see Christ in our miraculous testimonies,” Nizza continued. “Now being in ministry since 2020, God is using every moment. I don’t just have head knowledge of the things that I talk about. I was doing that stuff for years, so I have experience in it. God is using that now.”

