Ex-Iranian Revolutionary Met Jesus, and It Changed Him Forever: 'I Heard the Voice of God'

The Iranian regime's ultimate goal is the destruction of Israel and America. Reza Safa is very acquainted with the radical Islamic belief, which views Israel as the little Satan, America as the great Satan, and all other non-Muslims as infidels.

Growing up as a Shi'ite Muslim in Iran, he also believed this until experiencing an encounter with Jesus Christ. Recently, he talked to CBN about his transformation.

As a devout Shi'ite, he initially came from Iran to America as a college student in 1978. A year later, he went back home to participate in the Iranian Revolution, led by radical cleric Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who overthrew Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi. Safa recalls how he saw great confusion and chaos in his country then. It caused him to make a life-changing decision.

"So one day I said to my mother, I said, 'I'm leaving Iran, and I don't think ever again I will come back.' And so I left and went to Sweden. And in Sweden, I met two Swedish missionaries that loved on me and took me to their homes and fed me, gave me a Bible in Persian. And I start reading the Bible," he recalled.

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As he deeply studied the scripture, Safa experienced a divine encounter with God.

"I heard the voice of God for the first time in my life. And it, it wasn't audible, but it was as though it was audible. I could hear it as well as I'm hearing you. And the voice called me in Farsi, Persian, perfect Persian accent like my mom used to call me. The voice said, 'Reza, you don't need to pray like this anymore, pray to me.'"

As grew in faith, Safa ultimately became a Christian pastor and began TBN Nejat-TV, a Christian channel in Farsi that airs in Iran and throughout the Middle East.

As a supporter of the current military action against Iran, he believes President Trump must stay focused on ending the regime and paving the way to freedom for the Iranian people.

"This is a very critical time for America, for our President, for our future, to finish this task and topple this regime," he said.



