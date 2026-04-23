'Every Home for Christ': Evangelism Pioneer Dick Eastman Passes on to His Eternal Home

An influential American leader in prayer and evangelism over the past 50 years died this week. Dick Eastman, the international president of Every Home for Christ (EHC) passed away April 21 at the age of 81.

Eastman spent five decades mobilizing people to prayer and calling believers to carry the good news of Christ to the world.

His ministry's webpage reports, "Under his leadership, the gospel reached families in 215 nations, resulting in over 250 million people responding to Jesus. His unwavering faith in the power of prayer leaves a lasting, global impact."

***Sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest updates from a Christian perspective.***

EHC was also involved in training more than 2,000,000 people in his "Change the World School of Prayer."

He led international prayer initiatives, including the Global Day of Prayer and the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, as well as America's National Prayer Committee, which was instrumental in planning the National Day of Prayer.

Over the years, he worked with well-known ministers like Loren Cunningham, Rick Warren, Dr. Jack Hayford, and Dr. Charles Swindoll who all featured his prayer and evangelism tools in their ministries. Joni Eareckson Tada said, "God has used Dick Eastman to ignite the power of prayer in my life. I consider him my prayer mentor."

The author of 17 books, including the best-seller, The Hour that Changes the World, Eastman is remembered for his oft-repeated quote:

"Prayer changes things.

Prayer changes people.

Prayer changes me."

Eastman leaves behind his beloved wife, Dee, daughters Dena and Ginger, and nine grandchildren, described as "the joy of his life."