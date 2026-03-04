US Security Agencies on High Alert, Studying 'Iran Playbook' for Domestic Terrorism

U.S. security agencies are on high alert against a domestic terror attack. Intelligence and law enforcement officials are studying Iran's well-documented terror playbook to prepare – one that includes cyber operations, targeted violence, and information warfare. They believe the US-Israeli strikes and the killing of Iran's leadership could serve as a trigger for retaliation.

"This is the moment that's been keeping a lot of us up at night. Knowing that there could be a significant global event in which we could see an adverse response from within the country," said former DHS Senior Advisor Charles Marino.

He has often warned about border security gaps allowing dangerous actors to enter and remain in the U.S.

"One of those big concerns here is, are there Hezbollah cells already in the country? And I think what you're seeing the operating assumption be, from law enforcement and intelligence agencies, is that exactly, that they are within the United States. You've seen the FBI already issue an elevated statement regarding their preparations here in the United States, and it's based on that exact assumption," Marino told CBN News.

While that's a significant concern, the good news is that federal law enforcement has been training for this.

John Cohen, a former DHS official, now with the Center for Internet Security, says Homeland Security has been compiling an "Iran Playbook" since the Obama administration, documenting the types of attacks they may launch and developing plans to counter them.

"So what are we seeing today? We're seeing state and local law enforcement deploying resources around government facilities, Israeli government facilities, but also around certain faith-based facilities, synagogues, community centers, other places associated with the Jewish and Christian communities. We're seeing a heightened posture from a cyber-security perspective, and we're also seeing awareness and information sharing regarding the potential for destructive or violent demonstrations or other disruptive events," Cohen explained.

There is also the risk of lone wolf attacks, such as the recent mass shooting in Austin, Texas, which is under investigation as possible terrorism. Cohen says these are typically angry individuals, disconnected from society.

"They are looking for some justification to go out and engage in violence as a way to express their anger, and they will self-connect to the Iranian cause, or they'll seek to demonstrate their opposition to the U.S. actions to a targeted attack," he told CBN News.

While federal, state, and local law enforcement remain vigilant, Marino counts on the public to also play a critical role.

"Be aware of your surroundings, and please, if you see anything, make sure you're reporting it. Nobody's ever going to have an adverse effect or suffer an adverse consequence from erring on the side of safety, and law enforcement is really relying on that, and they're not going to succeed without it," he said.

On Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified her department works with law enforcement and intelligence agencies each day, even as Congress wrangles over DHS funding. A reminder of how the growing conflict overseas also requires the U.S. to be fully prepared to respond at home.