Was Iran a Threat to America? Yes. The Long History of Iran's Attacks and the Danger of a Nuclear Iran

When President Trump's Director of Counterterrorism quit this week over the Iran war, Joe Kent wrote in his resignation letter that, "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation."

Tucker Carlson has said the chances of Iran ever launching a nuclear weapon were "zero."

Megyn Kelly says American servicemen and women are fighting "…for a foreign country. This feels very much to me like Israel's war."

Since the 1979 embassy takeover in Tehran, however, Iran has engaged in a non-stop campaign of asymmetric warfare against the United States.

Iran and its proxies have attacked, kidnapped, and killed Americans some 45 times since the Iranian revolution. And that doesn't include the hundreds of Americans killed and maimed in Iraq by Iran's allies.

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Tzvi Kahn has compiled a complete history of the attacks for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Kahn says, "The hostage crisis at the U.S. embassy in Tehran, when Iranian students backed by the regime, took several dozen American hostages for 444 days…that, you could say, was sort of the opening shot in the conflict between the United States and Iran. And what we saw in the 47 years since it's been a sustained campaign by the regime to target Americans in the Middle East and throughout the world."

Since 1979, Iran and its proxies have killed Americans in more than 30 attacks:

In 1983, Iranian-backed terrorists car-bombed the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, killing 17 Americans.

In October 1983, also in Beirut, a truck bomb at the Marine compound took the lives of 241 U.S. military personnel.

In 1996, a truck bomb blew up the Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia, killing 19 Americans and injuring 500.

In 1998, Iran helped al-Qaeda suicide bombers blow up the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 people, including 12 Americans.

During the Iraq war, Iran-backed militias killed at least 603 U.S. troops, often with IEDs.

Iran was directly involved in the October 7th massacre, resulting in the murders of 46 Americans in Israel, along with 1,200 Israelis.

And the Iranian regime is still trying to kill President Trump.

The first targeted U.S. military attack on Iran was not until 2020, when a drone strike killed Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Kahn says, "We never really saw a sustained, aggressive campaign by the United States against Iran. What we really saw instead was an attempt to negotiate with the regime, to pacify the regime."

The Obama and Biden administrations gave back to Iran $17 billion in frozen assets, after which the regime attacked the U.S. again.

Barak Seener, Senior Associate Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society in London, says, "This war in Iran is well overdue."

Seener says because of the Iranian leadership's Muslim belief that there must be a global war to usher in the return of their Mahdi, or Twelfth Imam, it could never be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

"Their confrontational posture towards the West is informed by this theocratic and nihilistic philosophy. This also courts confrontation, courts even, their own suicide by the return of the Twelfth Imam," Seener said.

Both experts agree that the Iranian regime will keep on killing Americans until it is stopped.