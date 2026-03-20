Chuck Norris Passes Away After Sudden Hospitalization from Medical Emergency

Chuck Norris has reportedly passed away after a brief hospitalization in Hawaii following a medical emergency. His family confirmed this morning that the 86-year-old "Walker, Texas Ranger" star has entered his eternal rest.

They posted the following announcement:

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.

We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.

As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.

Thank you for loving him with us."

Norris appeared to be in good health last week when he posted a video on his birthday. The martial arts expert and action star was in good spirits, talking about feeling vibrant, and featuring himself involved in combat practice with a sparring partner.

He said on Instagram, "I don't age. I level up. I'm 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I'm grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you'll ever know. God Bless"

Born Carlos Ray Norris in Ryan, Oklahoma, on March 10, 1940, Chuck grew up poor with a God-fearing mother and an alcoholic father who abandoned his family. Out of high school, Norris joined the U.S. Air Force in 1958 and was deployed to Korea, where he started learning martial arts.

He became an iconic tough guy through his roles in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and more than 20 movies such as “Missing in Action,” “The Delta Force” and “Sidekicks.”

Before he became a Hollywood star, Norris was highly successful in competitive martial arts. The martial arts grandmaster was a six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate champion. He also founded his own Korean-based American hard style of karate, known sometimes as Chun Kuk Do.

Norris's legendary toughness became internet lore, leading to countless memes and parodies about his strength and staying power.

Beginning in the early 2000s, “Chuck Norris Facts” went viral online with intentionally hyperbolic statements like, “Chuck Norris had a staring contest with the sun - and won,” and, “They wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mt. Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t tough enough for his beard.”

CBN News readers will also know that Norris was outspoken about his Christian beliefs for decades. This past Christmas, he posted a faith message with his wife Gena, saying, "As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, Gena and I want to wish you all a Merry Christmas. May His light guide you, His love comfort you, and His peace fill your heart this season and always."

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In 2004, he told CBN's Scott Ross, "I gave my life to the Lord at 12. I was baptized at 12. Then it grew stronger. And I got to go to a crusade for Billy Graham..." But then he says he strayed from his faith for a while. "Unfortunately, a lot of times in the entertainment industry, sometimes you lose sight of what's really important in your life. I lost a marriage because of it."

In his book, Against All Odds, Chuck candidly shared how he and Gena were both brought back to a committed relationship with Christ after realizing they shouldn't be living together without being married. They repented, and that became the turning point in their lives and relationship. They tied the knot in 1998 and focused on their faith, reading the Bible together each day.

Back then, Norris told CBN, "People come up to me and say, 'Chuck, you're the luckiest guy in the world to be a world karate champion and a movie and TV star.' When they say this to me, I kind of smile because luck had nothing to do with it; God had everything to do with it."

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