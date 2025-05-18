Detransitioner’s Warning: 'False Hope,' Lies and Chaos

Prisha Mosley’s detransition journey has been a harrowing ordeal — one she is openly sharing to help others facing similar struggles.

“It’s important to me to be able to share the truth,” Mosley told CBN News. “There really was no one to let us know that it was a lie and a scam when I was going through this. So, I really feel like I’m helping people.”

She said her own journey with gender confusion began when she was 15 years old and “discovered the trans community online.” Mosley had already joined another group where members encouraged one another not to eat — but she was suddenly enveloped into the trans community.

She came to embrace the idea that she was “born in entirely the wrong body and needed medicine for it.”

“I was 15 when that started, and medicalization began at 16 with Depo-Provera to stop my periods and then testosterone at 17,” she said. “And, then, just a year later, at 18, I had both of my breasts removed.”

Mosley said doctors gave her “false hope” and offered a warning to others experiencing similar gender confusion.

Ultimately, she said nothing she was promised came to fruition.

“I really, really, truly thought that I was going to transition into a man, like have a full sex change and that all of my trauma would be gone, and my mental struggles and illnesses would be cured by this,” she said. “I thought that all of the problems I had were caused by being born in the wrong body, and I derived a lot of hope from the idea that these problems had a quick fix and a cure — that I could just take medicine, and have surgery, and then everything in my life and my family would be OK.”

But that didn't happen.