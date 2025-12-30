TV Ghost Hunter Breaks Silence on What Followed Her Home Off-Camera

It Didn't Stay in the Haunted Houses

Kristina Costanza didn't just encounter the paranormal while filming shows, investigating ships, or locking herself inside abandoned mansions. Eventually, it followed her home, into her bedroom.

Costanza, a former TV ghost hunter who spent over a decade immersed in necromancy, told the No Longer Nomads podcast she truly experienced evil before she found Christ.

Evil would manifest during quiet moments when the cameras were off and the lights were out. At night, she began seeing them. Eight-to-ten-foot figures. Towering. Black. Dripping.

She describes them as "tar beings" - massive, humanoid shapes that looked like they were made of thick, living oil. Hollow eyes. Grinning mouths. Standing over her while she lay in bed, unable to sleep, unable to escape.

They didn't speak out loud. They didn't need to. She knew what they were saying.

"I've got you."

"I'm watching."

"You're not getting out."

This wasn't her imagination. This wasn't sleep paralysis or hallucinations. This wasn't a dream. This was the result of opening doors she didn't know how to close.

Before the Tar Beings, There Were Voices

The first dark voice she heard came when she was a little girl. A whisper in her ear while standing alone in her grandmother's attic. No body. No source. Just a voice, close enough to feel intentional. It terrified her.

Years later, the voices multiplied. Captured on recorders. Blasting through loudspeakers on an empty military ship. Whispering responses to questions no one else was asking.

What began as curiosity turned into confirmation: There really was something on the other side. And it wanted her attention. Then came a figure in the woods. The face of a goblin.

While filming a paranormal show in rural Georgia, Kristina saw a figure watching her from the woods. It appeared for only a second but long enough to burn itself into her memory. Orange and gray. Decaying. Grinning.

She later described it as something between the red-faced demon from Insidious and an orc from Lord of the Rings. A creature that didn't feel symbolic or imagined, but present. That night, she learned the property they were filming at had a history of black magic, blood curses, and occult rituals.

As Her Involvement Deepened, so Did the Activity

She was touched. Scratched. Pushed. Once, while sitting in her car between filming sessions, she felt a hand grab her elbow. Electric, invasive, violent. She said it felt like something was trying to rip her soul out of her body. The encounters stopped being confined to investigations.

Shadow Figures Walked Through Her House

A tall, silent "shadow man" appeared so often she called him her friend. Eventually, the shadows grew larger. The tar beings replaced them. They stood near her altar. Hovered over written affirmations. Watched her family photos. The occult had followed her home.

Crystals didn't protect her. Sage didn't cleanse anything. Manifestation didn't bring peace. Anxiety started to consume her. Panic attacks became normal. PTSD rewired her nervous system.

When lockdowns hit in 2020, the torment intensified. With nowhere to go and no distractions left, the spiritual activity escalated — circling her at night, tormenting her thoughts, pressing in when she tried to sleep. That's when she did the unthinkable.

She Opened a Bible

As a last resort. She opened a Bible. She realized the truth slowly. There is no neutral ground. There is no harmless version. There is no middle path.

So, she repented. She threw away the occult objects. Destroyed the tools. Canceled the memberships to Occult websites. Renounced the practices. And surrendered. The activity stopped. Immediately. No more tar beings. No more voices. No more shadows standing in the room.

Healing didn't happen overnight, but the oppression lifted.

Today, Kristina tells her story not to shock people — but because it should shock them. The supernatural is real. Spiritual doors are real. And not every voice deserves your attention. If you're dabbling. If you're curious. If you think you're in control. This isn't entertainment. It's a warning. And it's also proof — no one is too far gone. And Jesus still closes doors no one else can.

