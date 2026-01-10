NFL Kicker Tyler Loop Says He’s Reading Scripture, Points to Specific Passage Encouraging Him

After missing a crucial field goal in the final moments of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop pointed probing reporters to Scripture.

There’s no doubt Loop was discouraged; he immediately buried his face in his hands after the failed kick. But once he was in the locker room, he opened up about how his personal devotional time — and one passage in particular — comforted him.

“I had written down a little prayer before the game and [I was] just re-reading it,” he told sports journalists. “Faith is a big part of my life and, right now, I’m reading the book of Romans. In Romans 8, it says, ‘God works for the good of those who love Him, who are called according to His purpose.'”

The pro-athlete was referencing Romans 8:28. In that verse, the Apostle Paul spoke directly to Christians, encouraging those who have found salvation through Jesus with the promise that — for them — all things will work out for their good: “And we know that, for those who love God, all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose” (ESV).

“God’s got my back, even when stuff sucks.”



This is awesome to see from Ravens kicker Tyler Loop answering questions and pointing to the Lord after a tough loss Sunday night against Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/nQAPhLelky — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 5, 2026

Loop added, “Just reminding myself that, ‘Hey, you know, God’s got my back even when stuff sucks.'”

The rookie player also received vocal support from star running back Derrick Henry, who is also a Christian.

“I feel for Tyler,” he said. “I talked to him. I told him just keep his spirits up. Deal with it tonight, and tomorrow the sun rises again. I just told him that the story after this is gonna be great for him, because God put him in this position to use him as an example to something that is adversity. And then I can’t wait to see him overcome it on the other side.”

Henry continued, “I just told [Loop] to trust God’s plan. He wouldn’t put him in this position if he wasn’t strong enough to handle it. I know it’s tough right now, but I think when it’s all said and done, he’ll look back on it and appreciate the moment.”

Safety Alohi Gilman also pointed Loop back to the Lord.

“I’ve been through some tough losses — a couple in the playoffs,” he said. “I’ve made my own mistakes as well. You never second-guess. You prepare all you can, and you let God handle the rest. So Tyler [Loop] will be good. He’s obviously devastated right now. We just put our arms around him, and we’ll go move on from there.”