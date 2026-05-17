New Data on Pastors Reveals Concerning Trend in Contentment

New data on pastors in America suggests a deepening dissonance between calling and contentment.

In its 2026 State of the Church survey, Barna, in partnership with faith-based technology company Gloo, found pastors’ mental health and their confidence in their ability to do their jobs has rebounded significantly over the past decade, all while their satisfaction in ministry has trended downward.

Ten years ago, three-quarters of pastors reported feeling burnout. That number has since fallen to just over 60% of pastors reporting emotional and mental exhaustion. Additionally, the share of pastors who feel inadequately prepared to do their jobs has fallen by 20% over the last three years, from 64% in 2023 to 44% in 2026.

The metrics on satisfaction in ministry, however, tell a different story.

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When asked how satisfied they are in their “vocation as a pastor,” just north of half (52%) described themselves as “very satisfied” today — a staggering decline from the 72% of ministers who said the same in 2015. The percentage of pastors who reported themselves as “somewhat satisfied” has increased from 26% to 40% over the same time period.

Fewer than half of pastors (43%) reported being “very satisfied” with “your ministry at your current church” compared to 53% a decade ago. Over the same 10-year period, the share of pastors who described themselves as “somewhat satisfied” with the ministry at their current churches has climbed to 45%.

“Pastors are in the most emotionally healthy place they’ve been in a while regarding vocation,” Daniel Copeland, vice president of research for Barna, said in a statement. “But the satisfaction data suggest they may be settling into a more sustainable — but less deeply fulfilling — experience of the work itself.”

Supplemental data from Barna suggests the chasm between calling and contentment may center, at least in part, on whether pastors’ roles and responsibilities align with their unique strengths and passions.

“The confidence rebound and declining feelings of inadequacy are genuinely encouraging,” said Copeland. “But if the job itself isn’t working — and the satisfaction data suggest it may not be — the right response is to listen to pastors, then empower them to show us what ministry could look like.”

For context, data released by Barna in 2023 showed that, when asked what they enjoy most, pastors overwhelmingly — 60% — said preaching and teaching is their favorite part of their jobs. In a distant second and third place was discipling believers at 8% and practical pastoral care (like visiting the sick or elderly) at 7%.