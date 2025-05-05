'We're Getting Baptized!' 7,752 Declare New Life in Christ, Including Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano

Another sign of the incredible spiritual movement shaping America just kicked off this Saturday. Thousands of people stood on the shores of Huntington Beach in California and got baptized for the "world to know" that they had decided to fully commit their lives to Jesus Christ.

Following last year's record-breaking launch, Baptize California kicked off its outreach to bring more churches together across the state for the "largest synchronized baptism" event in U.S. history.

Last year, Baptize California saw around 12,000 baptized with the help of nearly 300 churches. This year 7,752 people were baptized in the ocean and baptismal horse troughs throughout the day. Over the course of the 10-hour event, nearly 30,000 people worshipped Jesus and witnessed hundreds of lives changed through the gospel message.

"Jesus Christ is working again from the beaches of California, awakening a generation, uniting the church to reach the ends of the earth," Pastor Mark Francey of Ocean Church, told CBN News in an emailed statement. "A spiritual awakening has begun in California, one that will sweep from the beaches to the neighborhoods of America, and to the nations of the world."

Francey noted that, in a state that "many people have given up on," nearly 500 local churches and 30 pastors joined in the movement to "ignite a global spiritual awakening."

"Churches are working together in unprecedented ways around Jesus' Great Commission to make disciples and baptize the nation," Francey added.

For those involved in the effort, the focus remains solely on Jesus.

"We are excited to see what God is doing. It is not about us, but what God is doing in the hearts of people," one organizer commented Saturday.

Thousands lined up on the shores of the beach and shouted, "We're getting baptized!"

Many people testified that their lives were changed and they have a new sense of belonging to God's family.

"My body has been healed. And more than anything, my heart has been restored. I felt the presence of God," said one woman who attended the outreach.

"This was the greatest feeling...coming up out of the water," expressed one gentleman with tears in his eyes. "The new beginning starts today."

One powerful redemption story that took center stage was of Sammy "The Bull" Gravano. Gravano was once the notorious underboss of the Gambino crime family, but recently gave his life over to Jesus Christ.

"I ran with the streets, led one of the most powerful crime families in America…but none of that gave me true peace," he shared in a recent video. "I always believed in God but this time, it was different. This time, I surrendered."

Francey personally baptized Gravano and many onlookers cheered.

This is not the first time thousands gathered to praise God and celebrate their "Kingdom family."

"God moved in power last year at Baptize California — lives were changed, hearts were healed, and hundreds publicly declared their faith in Jesus. From the beach worship to the powerful baptisms, it was a historic moment we'll never forget," reads a post from the ministry on Facebook.

Oceans Church first organized Baptize SoCal – an event advertised as "the biggest water baptism in history" – in 2023.

As CBN News reported, more than 280 churches and 8,000 attendees watched as 4,166 people flocked to the shore of Pirates Cove to declare their new life in Christ.

Last year, Pastor Mark Francey told CBN News church organizers quickly set their sights on a state-wide initiative that would shatter the numbers they had seen.

Francey explained, "[It] was almost like God speaking as a father, and he said, 'Son, if I could do this in Southern California, do you think I could do it in all of California?' To which I responded, 'Yes.' And then He said, 'Do you think if I can do it in California, I could do it in Texas, or Tennessee, or another state in America?' And I said, 'Yes.'"

For that reason, Francey knew he would one day expand his vision beyond California's borders. He has plans to launch Baptize America on Sunday, June 8th, 2025, in hopes of uniting believers nationwide in a historic outpouring of faith.

"God is not done with America and California," Francey explained. "If this can happen in California, it can spread across America."

This week's Baptize California was the kickoff to that event. Francey previously told CBN Digital he is excited to see the "hand of God — the fingerprints of God — uniting churches, denominations [that have] never worked together, never really talked together."

He believes the key to seeing the Spirit of God move through the different denominations is unity.

"Last year, we saw history made as believers across California stepped into the waters of baptism. We believe 2025 will be even greater," said Pastor Francey. "God is not done with California, and we are seeing a hunger for revival like never before."

