Iconic Actor John Cleese Warns Against Islamic Takeover in Britain

English actor and screenwriter John Cleese is coming out in defense of Britain’s Christian heritage.

The famous “Monty Python” writer posted to X this month that Great Britain has been impacted by “Christian values” at the “deepest level” and warned against Muslim influence in the U.K.

“Despite the many mistakes made by churches,” Cleese wrote, “for centuries, British people have been influenced by Christ’s teaching. If these values are replaced by Islamic ones, this will not be Britain any more.”

The UK has always been based at the deepest level on Christian values, regardless of dogma



Despite the many mistakes made by churches, for centuries British people have been influenced by Christ's teaching



If these values are replaced by Islamic ones, this will not be Britain… https://t.co/7wbwlz5lIC — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) March 16, 2026

Cleese’s post came in response to a video from Susan Hall, a leader in the Conservative group in the London Assembly. She explained Britain’s status as a Christian country needs to be preserved and warned against the Green Party, which, if it assumes power, reportedly has plans to “disestablish” the Church of England as Britain’s state denomination.

This comes, too, as the British government has announced a new definition for “Islamophobia,” which it now calls “anti-Muslim hostility,” according to Christian Today.

The government defines it, in part, as “the prejudicial stereotyping of Muslims, or people perceived to be Muslim, including because of their ethnic or racial backgrounds or their appearance, and treating them as a collective group defined by fixed and negative characteristics, with the intention of encouraging hatred against them, irrespective of their actual opinions, beliefs or actions as individuals.”

Critics have argued the definition is overly broad and will have a chilling effect on free speech.

European evangelist David Robertson wrote the new definition could one day be used to silence Christians.

“I can see a day coming in the not-too-distant future when … writers like me will be prosecuted under the Islamophobia blasphemy law for spreading hate against Muslims,” he wrote. “But preaching Christ and his word is not hatred, nor is it any kind of phobia. It is Christian love.”

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