Batman Shouldn't Fight Alone: Fighting Against Los Angeles County's Religious Discrimination

COMMENTARY

Liberty Counsel filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of longtime Los Angeles County civil engineer Eric Batman — yes, that's his real name — to stop unlawful religious discrimination in the workplace.

For more than two decades, Batman has faithfully served the county. But when he requested a simple, reasonable accommodation to work remotely during "Pride Month" (a time when his workplace at Department of Public Works is littered with the "Progress Pride flag" and related paraphernalia) so as not to be forced to choose between his job and his sincerely held religious beliefs, the county flatly refused.

He successfully worked remotely in June 2023 during construction but was denied a religious accommodation to work remotely in 2024 and 2025. Officials even told him his request conflicted with the county's "inclusive and welcoming environment for all," which seems to exclude Christians with sincere religious convictions like himself. They even suggested he seek "mental health counseling" if the "Pride" flag caused him distress.

Here's the problem: Other employees were granted remote work accommodations (such as Muslims during the month of Ramadan), and Batman himself had previously been allowed to work remotely for an extended period for nonreligious reasons. Yet when the request was tied to his faith, the answer suddenly became "no."

In other words, accommodations were and are available — just not for religious beliefs that the county does not like.

The law is clear. Employers must provide reasonable religious accommodations unless doing so creates an undue hardship. That didn't happen here. Instead, the county forced Batman into an impossible choice: violate his conscience or face consequences at work.

Let's be clear — this isn't about capes or crusades. But it is about standing up for fundamental constitutional rights when the government crosses the line. And in this case, Batman shouldn't have to fight alone.

Our lawsuit contends that "(The County) provided neither accommodation nor tolerance of Batman's religious beliefs. Rather, they displayed overt hostility towards Batman by refusing to provide him an accommodation the law plainly requires."

Viewpoint discrimination violates the First Amendment, and religious discrimination violates Title VII — which is blatantly unconstitutional and will not be tolerated.

We are asking the federal court to put a stop to this unconstitutional policy and to reaffirm a basic principle: The government cannot treat religious employees as second-class citizens.

Liberty Counsel will continue to stand in that gap — in California and anywhere else these rights are under attack.

Pray that justice prevails in Los Angeles County for Eric Batman— and that government employers learn that accommodating faith is not optional under the U.S. Constitution.

For more from Horatio Mihet, Vice President of Legal Affairs and Chief Litigation Counsel at Liberty Counsel, click HERE.